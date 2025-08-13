We’re on the edge of our seats with this announcement! Shailene Woodley will star alongside Lindsay Lohan in the Hulu limited series, Count My Lies.

Count My Lies is an adaptation of the book with the same name by Sophie Stava. Stava’s debut novel was a Good Morning America book club pick in March.

The show will be run by former This Is Us executive producers/co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who also wrote the series. It is being produced by 20th Television, where Aptaker, Berger, and their The Walk-Up Company. Scott Morgan will also produce.

Here is everything we know about the upcoming series.

What is Count My Lies about?

According to the publisher, Simon & Schuster, the book’s synopsis is “Sloane Caraway is a liar. Harmless lies, mostly, to make her self-proclaimed sad, little life a bit more interesting. So, when Sloane sees a young girl in tears at a park one afternoon, she can’t help herself—she tells the girl’s (very attractive) dad she’s a nurse and helps him pull a bee stinger from the girl’s foot. With this lie and chance encounter, Sloane becomes the nanny for the wealthy and privileged Jay and Violet Lockhart—the perfect New York couple, with a brownstone, a daughter in private school, and summers on Block Island.”

“But maybe Sloane isn’t the only one lying, and all that’s picture-perfect harbors a much more dangerous truth. To say anything more is to spoil the most exciting, twisty, and bitingly smart suspense novel to come out in years. The thing about lies is that they add up, form their own truth, and a twisted prison of a world. ”

Who stars in Count My Lies?

Lohan was first announced as the star in April, according to Deadline. This is her first leading TV role. She will now be joined by Woodley, who was announced on August 13. Both women will executive produce the series as well. Check back here for more casting updates as they are announced.

When does Count My Lies premiere?

The show is still in development. A release date has not yet been announced. Stay tuned for updates.

Where can you watch Count My Lies?

Count My Lies will air exclusively on Hulu.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet.

