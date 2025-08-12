Kodi Lee is one of the most beloved contestants in America’s Got Talent history. The singer and pianist made his debut on the show during Season 14 in 2019. He went on to win the season.

In 2023, Lee returned for America’s Got Talent: All-Stars. He was one of 10 contestants to make it to the Finals, but did not finish within the Top 5. One year later, he was a contestant on America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, mentored by Simon Cowell. He was stolen by Howie Mandel‘s Golden Buzzer in the Semifinals, earning a place in the Finals, along with nine other acts. However, he once again finished outside of the Top 5.

Regardless, Lee has had a successful history in the AGT franchise. Scroll down for an update on what he’s up to today.

What is Kodi Lee doing now?

Lee is continuing to make music and inspire people with his social media content. While he has released some of his own original music, he also spends a lot of time taking fan requests for covers on social media.

Additionally, Lee performs at local events and has returned to the AGT stage to sing since his time on the show. In 2024, he was the headliner at an AGT Superstars show in Las Vegas. He will also be featured during the AGT 20th Birthday Party episode during Season 20 on August 12.

What condition does Kodi Lee have?

Lee was born with optic nerve hypoplasia, a condition that has left him legally blind. He had a life-saving surgery when he was just 5 years old, and was also diagnosed with autism as a child.

None of this ever stopped Lee from pursuing a music career. He has an audio-photographic memory, which means he can memorize music after hearing something just one time. He also has perfect pitch.

