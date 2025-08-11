Entertainment and Sports Programming Network, more commonly known as ESPN, is launching its own streaming service. Sports fans will soon be able to watch their favorite games if they miss them live, but it will come at a price.

ESPN, which is owned by Disney and is exclusively a cable channel, will soon merge with Fox to air their content on a new platform, which was announced on August 11.

“Working with Fox One on this bundle offer allows us to bring ESPN’s world-class sports content to even more fans in a seamless and innovative way,” Sean Breen, executive vice president of Disney Platform Distribution, said in a press release. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to delivering premium experiences across platforms and meeting consumers where they are – anytime, anywhere.”

Here is everything we know about the streaming service.

When does the streaming service launch?

The ESPN DTC offering and Fox One service will both individually become available to consumers beginning August 21, and the combined bundle will be available for purchase beginning on October 2.

How much will it cost?

Start saving your pennies. The streamer will cost subscribers $39.99 per month. Fox One is priced at $19.99 a month, and ESPN has an introductory price of $29.99 for their individual services.

What will be included on the streaming service?

Fans will be able to watch the NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, College Football and Basketball, NASCAR, INDYCAR, UFC, as well as the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Tony Billetter, senior vice president of strategy and business Development for Fox Direct to Consumer, said that more will be added “as we continue to look for opportunities to streamline the user experience, especially for the ultimate sports fan.”

The direct-to-consumer offering will also include live and on-demand access to ESPN’s linear networks — ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, in addition to ESPN on ABC, ESPN+, SECN+, and ACCNX. The network covers over 47,000 live events each year.

As for Fox, the programs will include Fox News Channel, Fox Business, Fox Weather, Fox Sports, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, Fox Deportes, Fox Local Stations, and the Fox Network, as well as the option to bundle Fox Nation and B1G+ within one platform.

Will ESPN+ still be available?

Yes. ESPN+ will continue to be available in various ways, including via subscription to the ESPN select plan and certain D/MVPD packages. Existing ESPN+ subscribers will become subscribers to the ESPN Select plan.