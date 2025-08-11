The Late Show with Stephen Colbert continues to see a ratings surge following the news last month that CBS and Paramount had canceled the long-running late-night talk show.

According to LateNighter, citing Nielsen Live+3 data, The Late Show averaged 3.016 million viewers for the week of July 28, accounting for a 12.51 per cent audience share. This was down ever so slightly on the previous week (-1.4%); however, the week of July 21 set a record as the Late Show‘s highest weekly share since Colbert took over in 2015.

Other than the week prior, the week of July 28 marked Colbert’s strongest ratings in over two years. In addition to its 3.016 million viewers, The Late Show amassed 304,000 in the key Adults 18-49 demo, up +2.7% on the week before.

In the same 11:35 pm timeslot, NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon averaged 1.33 million viewers (down -3.6% on the week prior) and 181,000 in the key demo (up a huge 12.4%). Meanwhile, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! (which aired five repeats), averaged 798,000 total viewers (down -26%) and 120,000 in the demo (down -0.83).

Colbert broke the shocking news to viewers that CBS had canceled The Late Show on July 17, with its final episode set to air in May 2026. CBS cited financial reasons; however, others have speculated that the decision was made due to Colbert’s criticism of Paramount’s recent settlement with President Donald Trump.

Despite Colbert’s recent ratings surge, Fox News’ Gutfeld! maintained the top spot across late night for the week of July 28. The 10 pm cable talk show hosted by Greg Gutfeld averaged 3.16 million total viewers (down -2.7% on the week prior) and 238,000 in the 18-49 demo (up 16%).

Elsewhere, NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers continued to lead the 12:37 am slot with an average of 921,000 viewers (up 8%) and 131,000 in the key demo (up 35%), beating out repeats of After Midnight on CBS and Nightline on ABC.

On Comedy Central at 11 pm, The Daily Show, which saw regular host Desi Lydic back at the desk following Josh Johnson’s hosting debut week, averaged 921,000 viewers (down -6.9%) and 186,000 in the demo (down -22%).