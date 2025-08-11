Former reality star Collin Gosselin has shared an emotional message to his siblings, claiming that they were “forced apart” and “pitted against each other.”

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum, one of Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin’s 21-year-old sextuplets, took to TikTok on Friday (August 8), where he posted a heartfelt message to his brothers and sisters, Alexis, Aeden, Hannah, Leah, and Joel, as well as 24-year-old twin sisters Mady and Cara.

“Born to be a team, us against the world,” he wrote over an old family photo showing the siblings together as young children.

As Adele‘s 2007 hit “Hometown Glory” played in the background, the image changed to a more recent photo of Collin alone in his car. “Forced to do it alone, and wonder every day what our lives could’ve looked like,” he captioned the second picture.

Collin opened up further in the post’s caption, writing, “Forced apart, pitted against each other. All the fame and money in the world, but what about kids being kids?”

He continued, “I will always love them more than anything. The tears I shed behind closed doors, thinking about the memories we could’ve shared. I love you guys.”

Collin starred alongside his siblings and their parents in the popular TLC reality show Jon and Kate Plus 8 (later named Kate Plus 8 following Jon and Kate’s divorce in 2009), which ran from April 4, 2007 to July 24, 2017. The children grew up on screen amid custody battles, cheating allegations, and strained family relationships.

In September 2024, Collin made shocking abuse allegations against his mother, claiming she kept him locked in the basement as a child. He followed up on those claims in the comments of his latest TikTok post, after one user told him, “If you choose to have kids one day and be involved, you’ll understand your mother more.”

“The physical and emotional abuse I was put through, while having to be an animal in her circus on TV,” he replied. “Being locked up, isolated, zip tied. Being sent away because I didn’t fit into an equation. Having one visit from her after being completely cut off with no contact at 12 years old, in which the whole visit was her telling me how I deserved the situation I was in because I “destroyed our family”. Yeah, I’m sorry, but I will never “understand” that. I will break the cycle that she couldn’t.”

Kate previously told People that Collin has a “distorted perception of reality,” explaining, “My son Collin, whom I love with all my heart, has received multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years. For the safety of myself, his brothers and sisters, and for his own well-being, he was placed in a facility following years of outpatient treatment, which proved insufficient for his needs.”

While Collin appears to be estranged from many of his family members, he did reveal to one commenter that he keeps in touch with his sister Hannah, whom he’d seen earlier that day.

“Yes, I just saw [Hannah] today!” he shared. “She was worried her car wouldn’t pass inspection, so I was looking at it for her. She’s so funny and I love her sm. It makes my day whenever I see her, but we’re both so busy with work, school etc.”