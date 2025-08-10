‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’: Jamie Roy’s Behind-the-Scenes Photos Has Fans Saying the Same Thing

Michelle Stein
Jamie Roy, 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood'
Jamie Roy, 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood'
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Outlander: Blood of My Blood

Outlander: Blood of My Blood star Jamie Roy just shared behind-the-scenes photos from the hit Starz spinoff — and fans are saying the same thing in the comments.

On Sunday, August 10, the actor behind Jamie Fraser’s (Sam Heughan) father, Brian, took to Instagram with a carousel of pictures offering a sneak peek at the production of the Outlander prequel. The first two episodes, “Providence” and “S.W.A.K. (Sealed With a Kiss),” premiered on Friday, August 8.

“Episodes 1 and 2 are out!! Thank you so much for all the lovely words and messages, and thank you for watching!” Roy captioned his update. “Here’s a few bts. Fun going down memory lane. Spot any familiar sights? 🤓 @outlander_starz.”

For the featured image, the Scottish actor smiled while posing beside Harriet Slater, who portrays Jamie’s mother, Ellen McKenzie. The gorgeous Scottish Highlands served as the backdrop of the snap. Other shots showed Roy with Rory Alexander, who plays Murtagh Fitzgibbons, and Tony Curran, who plays Brian’s father, Simon Fraser (aka Lord Lovat).

The show also stars Hermione Corfield as Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) mother, Julia Moriston, and Jeremy Irvine as Claire’s father, Henry Beauchamp.

In the comments, Roy’s followers lauded the prequel featuring the captivating love stories of Jamie and Claire’s parents.

One Instagram user declared, “👏👏👏 bravo!!! You encompassed the mannerisms of your not yet born son! How!?!?!?!? Amazing work! Can’t wait for more! 😍.”

'Blood of My Blood' Stars Tease New Romances & Bonding With 'Outlander' Cast
Someone else wrote, “Absolutely loved the first two episodes, I’m already hooked!! 🙌🏼 As an Outlander fan I loved all the wee Easter eggs in it so far. I’ve now added a few more locations in Scotland to my must see list! (Including that beautiful packhorse bridge!😍ahh Bonnie Scotland!).”

Another fan echoed, “I’m already completely in love with Blood of my Blood ♥️♥️ The first two episodes were absolutely amazing!! So looking forward to episode 3 😍🤩.”

A different follower exclaimed, “I already love your character and I can’t wait to see the next episodes of BOMB! Welcome to the Outlander universe !! 🩵🩵.”

Meanwhile, yet another Instagram user commented, “Loved it & looking forward to seeing more! You all knocked it out of the park – outstanding 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿💙.”

Outlander: Blood of My Blood, new episodes premiering on Fridays, Starz 

