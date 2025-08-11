Bron Breakker is on the cusp of taking his WWE career to the next level. It’s not every day someone gets the better of Roman Reigns and leaves him laying at the end of a Raw on Netflix. As the son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner, intensity and greatness from a family of Hall of Famers clearly runs through his veins. The football player turned pro wrestler has also been gaining valuable experience working with the likes of Paul Heyman and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

The emerging talent continues to turn heads with some of the most devastating spears. He even went viral after the one he delivered on popular YouTuber IShowSpeed at the Royal Rumble. Breakker came into WWE with athletic ability but has really gained confidence as a performer in recent months. That can arguably be attributed to the onscreen alliance collectively known as The Vision with fellow powerhouse Bronson Reed, Rollins, and Heyman.

Here, Breakker opens up about his current run to the top.

One of the ways we’ve seen you grow on television as a character is on the microphone. You’re getting to cut promos and things like that. Paul Heyman has been pretty instrumental in your growth. What has been like having his guidance?

Bron Breakker: It has been fantastic. He has taught me many things. That’s why he is “The Oracle.” That’s why he is the greatest manager to have ever lived.

What kind of advice has he given you before you go out there?

That’s tough because he gives me so much help and wisdom all the time. It’s hard to put a finger on one thing.

Was there a moment where it all clicked and you became more comfortable?

Yeah, when I had this one moment on Raw where Seth gave me the microphone. I’d say that was a good starting point. It has built week-to-week and continues to evolve because all of this is still very new. We’re going to keep growing as a group weekly.

How would you describe the dynamic together?

I think the mission statement has always been the same. We want total control. We want all the power. We want all the titles. That’s going to stay the same.

You were born at a time when your dad and uncle were still very much wrestling. They each worked with Hulk Hogan throughout their careers. Having recently passed, do you have any fun memories you can remember with him?

Personally, I was just too young. I was too little. I know he was in WCW the same time as my dad was, and they worked together for years. I probably met him when I was a kid when I was really small. I did see him at the Netflix debut this year and stuff like that recently. It has been crazy to see what happened. My condolences to his family. It’s rough.

How is it managing life on the road with the added commitments becoming more and more demanding? Anything you like to do to decompress?

It’s just very busy. I’m just very busy, but I’m a fisherman. I do like to fish.

