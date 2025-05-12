Kate Gosselin and Jon Gosselin‘s sextuplets celebrated a major milestone when they turned 21 years old on May 10. Kate commemorated the occasion by taking four of the kids — Leah, Alexis, Joel, and Aaden — out to celebrate.

Years ago, Hannah Gosselin and Collin Gosselin moved in with their dad, and do not appear to have maintained a close relationship with Kate. However, she still acknowledged them in the caption of her post, writing, “And just like that, they turned 21! Happy Birthday to my 6!”

Kate is not active on social media. In fact, she hasn’t posted on her page since the sextuplets turned 20 in 2024. She and Jon, who divorced in 2009, also share twins Mady and Cara, who turned 24 last year.

In her 21st birthday tribute to the sextuplets, Kate and her kids held up their drinks in a toast. A second photo was a close-up of Leah and Alexis, while the ladies also appeared in a selfie. Kate showed off their cake, as well, which was chocolate with gummy decorations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Gosselin (@kateplusmy8)

Collin moved in with his dad after Kate placed him in the Fairmount Behavioral Health System for mental health issues when he was just 11 years old. He accused Kate of abuse in a 2024 interview, alleging that she used to lock him in a room in the basement, “zip-tie [his] hands and feet together and bolt-lock the door, turn the lights off, and had cameras there just watching [him].”

Meanwhile, Hannah chose to move in with Jon because she had a closer relationship with him than with her mother. However, she still keeps in touch with her siblings.

Kate stood by her decisions and said that they were made to “protect herself and her family” from Collin’s alleged “troubled behavior. In 2023, she told People, “The decision to admit [Collin] was made by emergency room doctors following one of his many attacks/outbursts — this one involving his use of a weapon. Collin’s distorted perception of reality is one of the many issues that he has always struggled with. As many people who have family members grappling with mental health issues can attest, it is rarely and sadly surprising when complete fabrications occur, and this is just another heartbreaking facet of this fight.”

If you or someone you know is the victim of child abuse, contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.