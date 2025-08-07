CBS’s decision to cancel The Late Show with Stephen Colbert remains a major topic of controversy, but aside from the initial statement issued by the network, executives have stayed largely silent about the debacle — until now.

After Skydance’s takeover of Paramount became official on August 7, Paramount Global TV Media Chairman George Cheeks made a statement addressing the end of The Late Show.

“The challenge in late night is that the advertising marketplace is in significant secular decline,” Cheeks stated at a press conference. “We are huge fans of Colbert, we love the show, unfortunately, the economics made it a challenge for us to keep going.” The comment reaffirms the company’s stance from the original announcement that the decision was financial and not based on Stephen Colbert’s criticism of Paramount’s recent settlement with Donald Trump.

He went on to further state that it was Taylor Tomlinson‘s decision not to return to host After Midnight that cemented the network’s resolution to bail on late-night television, as they “couldn’t stay in that daypart.”

Like The Late Show, CBS opted to end the After Midnight franchise rather than continue the show with a new host, despite renewing the show for a third season.

After Midnight was the late-night comedy/pseudo game show that took the spot of The Late Late Show with James Corden. In her final episode of the show, which ran for two years on the network, the comedian made it clear that she did not wish for the show to end and had hoped to be replaced.

“It was my dream to finish off this season and hand it off to a new host. I really wanted CBS to replace me because I just think there are so many amazing comedians who would have done a great job with this show,” she told her late-night audience.

“A lot of people have told me, ‘Oh, you are so good at this job. Who else could have done it?’ I’m not kidding. A lot of people could have done it because this team is so supportive and is so good at preparing people to be on television,” joked Tomlinson. “I’ve never done TV before. I was a comedian. I’m a rat, road dog comedian. I’m a garbage person. And you saw how many people came out to brush me like a horse?!? I didn’t do this. The hair and makeup and wardrobe team alone deserve an award.”

Tomlinson further explained in the monologue that the television format wasn’t sustainable for her lifestyle, as she paid tribute to all her guests and her crew. “I’m a touring standup, and I feel very grateful to have that career that I do, and this opportunity came along at a time in my life where I could take advantage of it, and, while, unfortunately, I couldn’t keep doing the show, it just wasn’t sustainable for me. I can’t believe that I got to do it as long as I did,” she said.

After Midnight was a precursor to the @midnight, a late-night panel game show that aired on Comedy Central from 2013 to 2017. Hosted by Chris Hardwick, the show featured comedians competing to deliver the funniest takes on trending internet topics, memes, and pop culture. CBS rebooted the concept as After Midnight in 2024, with Tomlinson as host, following The Late Late Show with James Corden. The spot is now occupied by Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen.

