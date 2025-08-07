Eva Longoria’s Soccer Adventure, Ted Bundy as Hannibal Lecter, Basketball Great Diana Taurasi, a Lost Show Revived
Eva Longoria joins the ranks of celebrities investing in troubled soccer teams in an FXX reality series. A true-crime docuseries reveals how notorious serial killer Ted Bundy offered his “professional” services to an investigator during the Green River Killer’s reign of terror. A sports docuseries profiles women’s basketball legend Diana Taurasi. Tubi resurrects a mind-teasing sci-fi comedy that was canceled by AMC before it ever aired.
Necaxa
“It’s about culture,” Desperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria says about her emotional and financial investment in the Mexican soccer club that gives this docuseries its title: “I want to show the beauty of the Mexican people.” The success of FX‘s Welcome to Wrexham isn’t lost on the latest celebrity to turn her passion for the game into action—and into a TV series. She even enlists Wrexham‘s stars and producers, Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac, to help guide her and the struggling Necaxa team to hopeful victory. Though winning games would be nice, that’s not Longoria’s only goal: “We’re gonna win hearts, we’re gonna inspire pride, we’re gonna empower the team.” Hey, it worked for Wrexham, why not south of our border?
Ted Bundy: Dialogue with The Devil
Imagine a real-life Silence of the Lambs, with notorious serial killer Ted Bundy in the role of Hannibal Lecter, advising the authorities. This true-crime docuseries revisits the bizarre scenario in which a detective investigating the elusive Green River killer, who was terrorizing Bundy’s former turf in Washington state in the 1980s, began consulting Bundy from behind bars to get his “expert” take on the killer’s methods and motives. With rare access to chilling audio tapes of the narcissistic Bundy, the series features exclusive commentary from former detective Robert Keppel, who kept tabs on Bundy until his execution in 1989.
Taurasi
The statistics speak for themselves: a record six Olympic gold medals for basketball, three NCAA and three WNBA championships, the first WNBA player to reach 10,000 points and all-time WNBA scoring leader with 10,646 points. Before there was Caitlin Clark, there was and still is Diana Taurasi, who tells her own story in a three-part sports docuseries. Facing a life after retirement in her 40s, Taurasi reflects on growing up as the daughter of Argentinian immigrants, finding success in college and professional sports, but having to play overseas in Russia for years to earn the sort of money she felt she deserved to be paid in America.
Demascus
Call this one the show that almost got away. A casualty of industry cost-cutting in recent years, this ambitious half-hour sci-fi/comedy hybrid was produced and filmed for AMC, which dropped it before it ever got a chance to air. Rescued from obscurity by the free streamer, Demascus stars Station 19‘s Okieriete Onaodowan in the title role of a disaffected 33-year-old (“I’m losing track of myself”) who undergoes an experimental form of Digital Immersive Reality Therapy, exploring his true nature through a series of virtual-reality alternate timelines. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air‘s Janet Hubert co-stars as his therapist, with Martin Lawrence appearing in a recurring role. All six episodes are available for binge-watching.
Code of Silence
Suspense builds in the British crime drama when Alison (Rose Ayling-Ellis), the deaf woman helping the police snoop on a burglary gang, accepts an invitation from Liam (Kieron Moore), the smitten hacker who’s helping the gang plan their next heist, to join him on a fantasy trip to a posh hotel. For working-class Alison, this feels like a fairy tale, although one fraught with danger when he enlists her to lip-read his targets. Is she a pawn for the police, and also for Liam? And how long can she play this dangerous game before being discovered?
INSIDE THURSDAY TV:
- Bob’s Burgers (8/7c, Fox): How annoying! The restaurant begs for quiet when a stolen car blasting alternative rock is left outside their doors. Elsewhere, Louise agrees to direct a promotional video for a classmate’s bodybuilding business.
- Celebrity Family Feud (8/7c, ABC): It’s a battle of the Real Housewives when Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards and Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss-Tucker lead teams. The second game pits members of the NFL’s offensive and defensive lines against each other. Followed by Press Your Luck (9/8c), where past players who fell victim to the WHAMMY get a second chance.
- Project Runway (10/9c, Freeform, streaming on Disney+ and Hulu): The designers’ new challenge involves turning boring fabric into something fabulous.
ON THE STREAM:
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (streaming on Paramount+): After last week’s spectacular parody, the prequel spinoff gets back to serious business with an away mission that finds peril inside ancient ruins.
- And Just Like That… (streaming on HBO Max): It’s almost over. And so, the two-part series finale begins.
- The Newsreader (streaming on AMC+): Interview With the Vampire‘s Sam Reid and Fringe‘s Anna Torv star as “the golden couple of TV news” in the second season of the propulsive Australian drama.
- Twisted Metal (streaming on Peacock): John (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) plan a heist to get their hands on crucial weaponry.
- Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith (streaming on UP Faith & Family): The fourth season of the inspirational series opens with testimonies from Big Brother‘s Julie Chen Moonves and John Tesh.
- Grounded in Love (streaming on Pure Flix): Danica McKellar and Trevor Donovan star as childhood friends who reconnect after returning to their rural Kentucky roots. The movie is scheduled to air on Great American Family in September.