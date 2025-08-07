Eva Longoria’s Soccer Adventure, Ted Bundy as Hannibal Lecter, Basketball Great Diana Taurasi, a Lost Show Revived

Eva Longoria joins the ranks of celebrities investing in troubled soccer teams in an FXX reality series. A true-crime docuseries reveals how notorious serial killer Ted Bundy offered his “professional” services to an investigator during the Green River Killer’s reign of terror. A sports docuseries profiles women’s basketball legend Diana Taurasi. Tubi resurrects a mind-teasing sci-fi comedy that was canceled by AMC before it ever aired.

FXX

Necaxa

Series Premiere 9/8c

“It’s about culture,” Desperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria says about her emotional and financial investment in the Mexican soccer club that gives this docuseries its title: “I want to show the beauty of the Mexican people.” The success of FX‘s Welcome to Wrexham isn’t lost on the latest celebrity to turn her passion for the game into action—and into a TV series. She even enlists Wrexham‘s stars and producers, Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac, to help guide her and the struggling Necaxa team to hopeful victory. Though winning games would be nice, that’s not Longoria’s only goal: “We’re gonna win hearts, we’re gonna inspire pride, we’re gonna empower the team.” Hey, it worked for Wrexham, why not south of our border?

Ted Bundy: Dialogue with The Devil

Documentary Premiere

Imagine a real-life Silence of the Lambs, with notorious serial killer Ted Bundy in the role of Hannibal Lecter, advising the authorities. This true-crime docuseries revisits the bizarre scenario in which a detective investigating the elusive Green River killer, who was terrorizing Bundy’s former turf in Washington state in the 1980s, began consulting Bundy from behind bars to get his “expert” take on the killer’s methods and motives. With rare access to chilling audio tapes of the narcissistic Bundy, the series features exclusive commentary from former detective Robert Keppel, who kept tabs on Bundy until his execution in 1989.

YouTube

Taurasi

Documentary Premiere

The statistics speak for themselves: a record six Olympic gold medals for basketball, three NCAA and three WNBA championships, the first WNBA player to reach 10,000 points and all-time WNBA scoring leader with 10,646 points. Before there was Caitlin Clark, there was and still is Diana Taurasi, who tells her own story in a three-part sports docuseries. Facing a life after retirement in her 40s, Taurasi reflects on growing up as the daughter of Argentinian immigrants, finding success in college and professional sports, but having to play overseas in Russia for years to earn the sort of money she felt she deserved to be paid in America.

Tubi

Demascus

Series Premiere

Call this one the show that almost got away. A casualty of industry cost-cutting in recent years, this ambitious half-hour sci-fi/comedy hybrid was produced and filmed for AMC, which dropped it before it ever got a chance to air. Rescued from obscurity by the free streamer, Demascus stars Station 19‘s Okieriete Onaodowan in the title role of a disaffected 33-year-old (“I’m losing track of myself”) who undergoes an experimental form of Digital Immersive Reality Therapy, exploring his true nature through a series of virtual-reality alternate timelines. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air‘s Janet Hubert co-stars as his therapist, with Martin Lawrence appearing in a recurring role. All six episodes are available for binge-watching.

Courtesy of BritBox

Code of Silence

Suspense builds in the British crime drama when Alison (Rose Ayling-Ellis), the deaf woman helping the police snoop on a burglary gang, accepts an invitation from Liam (Kieron Moore), the smitten hacker who’s helping the gang plan their next heist, to join him on a fantasy trip to a posh hotel. For working-class Alison, this feels like a fairy tale, although one fraught with danger when he enlists her to lip-read his targets. Is she a pawn for the police, and also for Liam? And how long can she play this dangerous game before being discovered?

INSIDE THURSDAY TV:

Bob’s Burgers (8/7c, Fox): How annoying! The restaurant begs for quiet when a stolen car blasting alternative rock is left outside their doors. Elsewhere, Louise agrees to direct a promotional video for a classmate’s bodybuilding business.

(8/7c, Fox): How annoying! The restaurant begs for quiet when a stolen car blasting alternative rock is left outside their doors. Elsewhere, Louise agrees to direct a promotional video for a classmate’s bodybuilding business. Celebrity Family Feud (8/7c, ABC): It’s a battle of the Real Housewives when Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards and Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss-Tucker lead teams. The second game pits members of the NFL’s offensive and defensive lines against each other. Followed by Press Your Luck (9/8c), where past players who fell victim to the WHAMMY get a second chance.

(8/7c, ABC): It’s a battle of the Real Housewives when Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards and Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss-Tucker lead teams. The second game pits members of the NFL’s offensive and defensive lines against each other. Followed by (9/8c), where past players who fell victim to the WHAMMY get a second chance. Project Runway (10/9c, Freeform, streaming on Disney+ and Hulu): The designers’ new challenge involves turning boring fabric into something fabulous.

ON THE STREAM: