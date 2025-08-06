Wild Bill Wichrowski has been a staple on Deadliest Catch for years. However, the longtime captain received some scary health news at the end of Season 19, and it’s taken a toll on his future with the show.

Ahead of Season 21, a representative for Discovery said that Wichrowski will not be appearing in the new episodes, per TribLive. So, what’s the deal? Scroll down for everything we know about Wichrowski’s health and more.

What happened to Wild Bill Wichrowski?

At the end of Season 19 of Deadliest Catch in 2023, Wichrowski announced that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Although he wasn’t featured in all of Season 20, he did keep fans updated on his health and treatment when he did appear on the show in 2024.

“I was hoping that the fact that I kept going, it would show people that if you have this, you can keep working,” he shared. “You can keep your life moving. I wasn’t going to stop unless I had to.”

In a February 2025 update, Wichrowski said he “seem[ed] to be cancer free.” He shared the news via Facebook, writing, “Lots of folks asking about cancer treatment progress. Recap, Radioactive seeds and hormone treatment. Happy to say numbers Are great. Not complaining purely for information. The hormone thing is necessary but for me not w/o issues. Testerone [sic] drops to near zero by design. You can google results of that. I seem to be cancer free now.”

He gave another update the following month. “Thanks so much for all the good wishes,” he wrote in the comments section of one of his posts. “My numbers are good cancer wise.”

Why isn’t Wild Bill Wichrowski on Deadliest Catch Season 21?

While the reason for Wichrowski’s absence has not been confirmed, it’s likely so that he can continue focusing on his health.

Is Wild Bill Wichrowski married?

Yes, Wichrowski is married to his wife Karen Gillis. She has been by his side amid his cancer battle, as he noted on Facebook in July 2024, “She keeps me inline. Put up with a lot last few months.”

Wichrowski also has three children: Sons Zack and Jake, as well as daughter Delia.

Deadliest Catch, Season 21, Fridays, 8/7c, Discovery Channel