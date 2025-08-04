Are you ready for another obstacle course? American Ninja Warrior has been renewed for another season, just two months after its 17th season aired. And this time, there is a big change.

ANW features sets of obstacle courses in various cities that competitors have to try and conquer. The courses are divided into Qualifier courses, Semifinals courses, and a four-part Finals course, which takes place on the Las Vegas Strip. Whoever finishes all of the courses in the fastest time takes home the grand prize.

Season 17 has reached more than 23 million viewers this summer on both NBC and Peacock. It is a top-five summer entertainment show among linear total viewers. In 2025, the show has amassed over 676 million social views across all platforms.

Here is everything we know so far about Season 18 of American Ninja Warrior.

Has American Ninja Warrior been renewed?

Yes! All rounds will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada. Filming will begin this fall for a 2026 release. Casting for ANW is going on now.

Season 18 continues with the action-packed, all-racing format for the National Finals introduced in Season 17, where the winner will take home a grand prize of $250,000.

Who hosts American Ninja Warrior?

Comedian Matt Iseman and former NFL player and The Talk host Akbar Gbajabiamila return as hosts for Season 18. Iseman has been the moderator and play-by-play announcer since Season 1. Gbaja-Biamila has been a cohost since Season 6. E! News correspondent Zuri Hall is also returning. She has been the sideline reporter since 2019.

When will American Ninja Warrior Season 18 premiere?

A premiere date has not yet been set. Check back here for updates.

Where can I watch American Ninja Warrior?

ANW airs on NBC and can be streamed on Peacock.

What is new in American Ninja Warrior Season 18?

A brand-new round will be introduced to the competition featuring a supersized three-lane racecourse, where ninjas will face off head-to-head-to-head in thrilling side-by-side races.

Is there a trailer for ANW Season 18?

Not yet.

American Ninja Warrior, Season 18, 2026, NBC