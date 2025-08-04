Return of ‘King of the Hill,’ ‘Librarians’ Finale, Ninja Warrior Finals, ‘Atomic People’ on PBS

Matt Roush
Comments

After 15 years, Mike Judge‘s Emmy-winning animated hit King of the Hill returns, with Hank and Peggy back in Texas after a gig in Saudi Arabia. TNT‘s fantasy series The Librarians: The Next Chapter airs its season finale. American Ninja Warrior enters the finals stage. A stark PBS documentary features the last living survivors of the atomic bombs that felon Hiroshima and Nagasaki 80 years ago.

'King of the Hill' Season 14
Hulu

King of the Hill

Season Premiere

Hank Hill is back in Texas where he belongs as Mike Judge’s Emmy-winning animated comedy returns after a 15-year absence. Hank hasn’t changed much, but his town of Arlen has since he and wife Peggy spent years abroad selling propane in Saudi Arabia. Adjusting to newfangled ride shares, gender-non-specific bathrooms and other social “improvements,” they reunite with grown son Bobby, now 21, who’s awkward as ever, though king of his own domain as chef and owner of a fusion restaurant. Feels like old home week having these characters back on TV. All 10 episodes of Season 14 are available for binge-watching. (We’re not sure what Hank would make of his show moving to streaming and no longer airing on good old network TV.)

1549733 The Librarians: The Next Chapter S1 Unit- S1:E110
Warner Bros. Discovery

The Librarians: The Next Chapter

Season Finale

The first season of the fantasy-adventure spinoff ends with embattled Librarian Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan) once again facing his nemesis, General Gregor (Adnan Haskovic). The villain has his eye on the powerful mystical weapon known as the Sword of Mars, with which he plots to rule the country of Caucasylvia, gain control over their nuclear arsenal and threaten the world. Sounds like a job for Team Librarians. A second season is already in production.

Jessie Graff — 'American Ninja Warrior' Season 17
Trae Patton/NBC

American Ninja Warrior

The most elite Ninjas in the country face off in side-by-side races in a new bracket-style tournament as the finals kick off in Las Vegas. Among the obstacles they face: Shrinking Steps, Swinging Frames and Salmon Ladder, with the victors moving one step closer to that $250,000 prize.

Seiichiro Mise in Atomic People on PBS
PBS

Atomic People

Documentary Premiere

A turning point in world history occurred 80 years ago this week when the U.S. dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, killing tens of thousands, with more perishing later of radiation exposure. To mark the somber anniversary, a documentary gathers some of the last remaining survivors, with an average age of 85, to reveal what they remember of the devastation that followed, their commentary accompanied by stark archival footage.

