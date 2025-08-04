Return of ‘King of the Hill,’ ‘Librarians’ Finale, Ninja Warrior Finals, ‘Atomic People’ on PBS
After 15 years, Mike Judge‘s Emmy-winning animated hit King of the Hill returns, with Hank and Peggy back in Texas after a gig in Saudi Arabia. TNT‘s fantasy series The Librarians: The Next Chapter airs its season finale. American Ninja Warrior enters the finals stage. A stark PBS documentary features the last living survivors of the atomic bombs that felon Hiroshima and Nagasaki 80 years ago.
King of the Hill
Hank Hill is back in Texas where he belongs as Mike Judge’s Emmy-winning animated comedy returns after a 15-year absence. Hank hasn’t changed much, but his town of Arlen has since he and wife Peggy spent years abroad selling propane in Saudi Arabia. Adjusting to newfangled ride shares, gender-non-specific bathrooms and other social “improvements,” they reunite with grown son Bobby, now 21, who’s awkward as ever, though king of his own domain as chef and owner of a fusion restaurant. Feels like old home week having these characters back on TV. All 10 episodes of Season 14 are available for binge-watching. (We’re not sure what Hank would make of his show moving to streaming and no longer airing on good old network TV.)
The Librarians: The Next Chapter
The first season of the fantasy-adventure spinoff ends with embattled Librarian Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan) once again facing his nemesis, General Gregor (Adnan Haskovic). The villain has his eye on the powerful mystical weapon known as the Sword of Mars, with which he plots to rule the country of Caucasylvia, gain control over their nuclear arsenal and threaten the world. Sounds like a job for Team Librarians. A second season is already in production.
American Ninja Warrior
The most elite Ninjas in the country face off in side-by-side races in a new bracket-style tournament as the finals kick off in Las Vegas. Among the obstacles they face: Shrinking Steps, Swinging Frames and Salmon Ladder, with the victors moving one step closer to that $250,000 prize.
Atomic People
A turning point in world history occurred 80 years ago this week when the U.S. dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, killing tens of thousands, with more perishing later of radiation exposure. To mark the somber anniversary, a documentary gathers some of the last remaining survivors, with an average age of 85, to reveal what they remember of the devastation that followed, their commentary accompanied by stark archival footage.
INSIDE MONDAY TV:
- Bachelor in Paradise (8/7c, ABC): The couples endure the “High-Low” challenge while host Jesse Palmer rocks the beach with a surprise announcement. Among the goldens, the rose ceremony gets intense with only three men and six women.
- Contraband: Seized at the Border (9/8c, Discovery): The reality series’ seventh season opens with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers taking a closer look at an older couple whose packed clothes feature cartel logos.
- Survival Mode (10/9c, NBC): Survivors recall the panic in 2018 when mudslides threatened homes and lives in Montecito, California.
- The Madame Blanc Mysteries (streaming on Acorn TV): Amateur sleuth Jean White (Sally Lindsay) has a new puzzle to solve when an Antiques Roadshow-like TV show comes to town, and the presenter is killed during filming at the summer home of Judith (Sue Holderness) and Jeremy (Robin Askwith).