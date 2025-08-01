Where No One Has Gone Before For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Newsletter:

Boldly going where they fit right in, the cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds beamed down to San Diego for Comic-Con International last week for a marathon session of press appearances, a show panel, and tons of fan love.

Riding high on the reaction to their killer murder-mystery episode, the crew stopped by the TV Insider Studio and was game for a round of hard-hitting questions. The topics ranged from those about playing outside of the box to who ‘ships who, and how they’re bringing the wonderfully creative prequel series — which will be ending with Season 5 — in for a landing that properly sets the stage for the original Trek.

“That is our Job 1 of the last season, to get us right up to Kirk’s first day in the chair,” says executive producer Akiva Goldsman, who joined co-EP Henry Alonso Meyers and cast members Paul Wesley, Christina Chong, Rebecca Romijn, Melissa Navia, Jess Bush, and Ethan Peck at the studio. “So there will likely be some questions answered. I mean, there sort of have to be, you’ve got to know where some folks end up and how some folks shift.”