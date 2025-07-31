Andy Cohen gave Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson‘s new romance his stamp of approval.

Cohen, who was close friends with Neeson’s late wife, Natasha Richardson, weighed in on the actors’ relationship on the Wednesday, July 30, episode of his SiriusXM radio show Andy Cohen Live. “You know, Natasha was a dear friend of mine, and I’m gonna tell you something. I, and all of the friends in this circle, are very much stanning whatever this is,” he revealed.

Cohen noted that he vocalized his support of the relationship to Neeson at a “premiere party” for his and Anderson’s new movie, The Naked Gun. “I go, ‘Liam, she is an independent woman just like Tash was. She loves to cook. She has her own thing going on. She has two boys,'” he said. “I mean, this just works. And, you know, she is a formidable human being, Pamela Anderson. She really is. What she’s been through and how she kind of reclaimed herself and redefined herself.”

Neeson and Richardson tied the knot in 1994 and went on to welcome their sons, Micheál and Daniel, in 1995 and 1996, respectively. Richardson tragically died at the age of 45 in 2009 after suffering a head injury during a ski trip in Canada.

Cohen previously paid tribute to Richardson on the 15th anniversary of her death last year. “Natasha was ‘Perfectly Marvelous’… and left a profound impact on her friends, and on millions who she touched as an artist,” he wrote in a lengthy March 2024 Instagram post. “I’m trying to put into words the effect she had on my personal trajectory and one way I’m thinking is that she unlocked a window into the world that I’d never considered.”

He continued, “She not only taught me about ‘the good life’ in all senses of the word (art, travel, food, wine, fashion), but beyond that she was dogmatic about the importance of community, shared experience, kindness, manners, laughter and love – all the truly important things in life. I think there was a part of me during those magical years where she was the ringleader for the best things in life that knew that this lightning in a bottle couldn’t last forever. I sure appreciated that time then, and it lives inside me forever.”

Sixteen years after her death, Neeson sparked romance rumors this month with Anderson, who plays his love interest in The Naked Gun. In addition to showing PDA during the film’s press tour, the duo made headlines after pretending to make out on the Tuesday, July 29, episode of Today.

“What’s the deal here? You’re both single right now. There’s clearly chemistry on display throughout this film. Are you two an item?” host Craig Melvin asked the pair, to which Anderson replied, “I don’t understand the question.”

Not confirming or denying the rumors, Neeson went on to state, “I had never met Pamela before. We met on set, and we discovered we had a lovely, budding chemistry as two actors. And it was like, ‘Oh, this is nice. Let’s not mold this. Let’s just let it breathe,’ and that’s what we did.”

Melvin reacted to their responses by stating, “So, that’s what we’re doing right now. We’re watching the beginning of a budding relationship. OK!”

Multiple outlets reported on Tuesday that the costars are officially dating. “It’s a budding romance in the early stages. It’s sincere, and it’s clear they’re smitten with each other,” a source told People, adding that Neeson and Richardson are “enjoying each other’s company.”

The Naked Gun, August 1, 2025, In Theaters