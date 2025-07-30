Hulu’s ‘The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox’ Debuts Trailer, Key Art

The gripping story of Amanda Knox‘s wrongful conviction for her roommate’s murder and her relentless 16-year battle to clear her name and reclaim her life is now a limited series on Hulu.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox follows the harrowing true story of college student Amanda Knox, who was wrongfully convicted of the brutal murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, while studying abroad in Italy. What began as a dream opportunity quickly turned into an international nightmare, leading to a media frenzy, years of legal battles, and a fight for justice.

Here is everything we know so far about Hulu’s limited series, including the premiere date, the cast, and who is behind the project.

When will The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox premiere?

The limited series premieres Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, on Hulu.

What is The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox about?

Here is the official logline for the series: “The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox follows the eponymous American college student, who arrives in Italy for her study abroad only to be wrongfully imprisoned for murder weeks later. The series traces Amanda’s relentless fight to prove her innocence and reclaim her freedom, and examines why authorities and the world stood so firmly in judgment.”

Who stars in The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox?

Grace Van Patten from Nine Perfect Strangers and Tell Me Lies stars as the Amanda Knox. She’ll be sharing the screen with Rebecca Wisocky, Sharon Horgan, John Hoogenakker, Francesco Acquaroli, Giuseppe De Domenico and Roberta Mattei.

Who is behind The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox?

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is directed and produced by Michael Uppendahl.

KJ Steinberg (This Is Us) is the creator and executive producer. Executive producers include Warren Littlefield, Lisa Harrison, Ann Johnson and Graham Littlefield (The Littlefield Company); Monica Lewinsky (Alt Ending Productions); Amanda Knox and Chris Robinson (Knox Robinson Productions). The limited series is produced through 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, Series premiere on Aug. 20, Hulu