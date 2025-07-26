‘Gilded’ Culture Clash, Remembering Hurricane Katrina, Going Bananas, Apocalypse ‘Naked’

Bertha (Carrie Coon) invades Great Britain in support of her daughter the new Duchess in The Gilded Age. A National Geographic docuseries recalls stories of survival amid the chaos of Hurricane Katrina on the disaster’s 20th anniversary. The CW gives the wacky Savannah Bananas baseball team its first broadcast-TV exposure. A new season of Naked and Afraid is set among apocalyptic ruins in South Africa.

Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

The Gilded Age

9/8c

SUNDAY: The British nobility won’t know what hit them. Having conquered New York society, nouveau riche powerhouse Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) descends upon Sidmouth Castle in England. Her mission: to assess the state of her daughter Gladys’ (Taissa Farmiga) new marriage to the meek Duke of Buckingham (Ben Lamb), who seems unwilling to assert his and his bride’s authority over his imperious sister, Lady Sarah (Hattie Morahan). Bertha will see to that, but is there any way to turn this arranged union into a love match? Back in the states, there’s no love lost between her husband George Russell (Morgan Spector) and the power brokers deciding the future of America’s railroads. Subplots include footman Jack (Ben Ahlers) deciding his future after his big payday, Marion (Louisa Jacobsen) reeling from Larry’s (Harry Richardson) deception, and Peggy (Denée Benton) regretting inviting the stuffy Mrs. Kirkland (Phylicia Rashad) to a suffrage meeting.

Nat Geo

Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time

SUNDAY: Over five hours (continuing Monday with the fourth the fifth episodes), a powerful docuseries directed by Traci A. Curry (Attica) relives the personal horrors and systemic failures of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath, 20 years ago in August 2005. First-person eyewitness accounts and archival footage reveal the devastation of the flooding in New Orleans and the human suffering as well as heroism when rescue efforts stalled, leaving thousands stranded as the world watched in horror.

Banana Ball

SUNDAY: Go bananas with the playful Savannah Bananas, the barnstorming novelty baseball team that has taken the sports world, and TV, by storm. Featured on 60 Minutes and showcased on ESPN, the team makes its broadcast-TV debut (at 3/2c) before a sold-out crowd at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park, taking on the Texas Tailgaters. If you’ve yet to witness their antics, involving elaborate choreography, flaming bats and midgame celebrations, you’re in for a treat.

Discovery

Naked and Afraid: Apocalypse

Series Premiere 8/7c

SUNDAY: How could this grueling franchise become even more extreme? In the latest brand extension, 12 unburdened-by-clothing survivalists are dropped into an apocalyptic and steamy South African wasteland of abandoned ruins and predatory wildlife. Four teams navigate areas including a mine shaft, a cemetery, a ghost town and a vehicle graveyard to scavenge for resources while trying not to inflict damage from broken glass and rusted machinery. Unlike past editions, the participants won’t be extracted but have to find their way back to civilization to complete the challenge. Sounds like fun!

Vince Valitutti / Nautilus © 2024 Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Nautilus

9/8c

SUNDAY: The diverting underwater fantasy has a new mystery to explore, after the crew of the submersible Nautilus rescues Humility (Georgia Flood) from the ocean’s depths and she reveals she may have spotted the remnants of the lost city of Atlantis. This being an obsession of resident scientist Benoit (Thierry Frémont), he overrides Capt. Nemo’s (Shazad Latif) objections, and an away team dives into the dangerous waters to explore the ancient ruins.

