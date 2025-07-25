Cable News Ratings: Who’s Having a Hot July?

The latest cable news ratings are in, and while MSNBC had a strong week, it’s Fox News that’s having a red hot summer.

According to AdWeek, citing Nielsen Live Plus Same-Day data for the week of July 14, MSNBC was the only cable news network to post gains in total viewers and the Adults 25-54 demographic across primetime and total day.

In primetime, MSNBC averaged 923,000 total viewers (up 4% on the week prior) and 91,000 viewers in the key demo (up 6% on the week before). During total day, the network averaged 557,000 total viewers (up 5% compared to last week) and 54,000 demo viewers (up 4% on the week prior).

Fox News averaged 2.381 million total viewers (down 2% compared to the week before) and 238,000 viewers in the demo (down 9% on the week prior). The network remained in first place in total primetime viewers, but finished in second place in the demo behind ESPN.

In total day, Fox News averaged 1.483 million total viewers (down 4% on the week prior) and 171,000 viewers in the demo (down 10% on the week before). It remained in first place in total viewers and demo across daytime.

According to Fox News, since Memorial Day, the network has been television’s highest-rated network, topping broadcast networks ABC, NBC, and CBS in primetime. During the week of July 14, Fox News averaged 2.381 million total viewers, surpassing NBC (2.17 million viewers), CBS (1.96 million viewers), and ABC (1.91 million viewers).

Meanwhile, CNN averaged 498,000 total primetime viewers (up 3% on the week prior) and 79,000 demo viewers (down 11% on the week before) for the week of July 14. In total day, the network averaged 361,000 total viewers (down 2%) and 57,000 demo viewers (down 7%).

Fox News dominated the majority of the Top 15 most-watched cable news shows of the week, taking 13 of the 15 spots, with The Five at the top of the pack with 3.497 million viewers. The two non-Fox News shows belonged to MSNBC, with The Rachel Maddow Show taking the No. 7 spot with 1.984 million total viewers and The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell landing at No. 15 with 1.314 million total viewers.