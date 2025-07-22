California Governor Gavin Newsom said he will decide by Labor Day whether Erik and Lyle Menendez are suitable for parole following their convictions for the murders of their parents, José and Kitty Menendez, at the family’s Beverly Hills mansion.

On Sunday, Newsom discussed the case with Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story creator Ryan Murphy on his podcast, This is Gavin Newsom. If the parole board recommends release, the final decision will rest with the governor.

The brothers are scheduled to appear before the parole board in August. If the parole board recommends release, Gov. Newsom may decide on clemency by Labor Day.

On July 18, Erik Menendez was transferred from prison to a nearby hospital to receive medical care. While his attorney, Mark Geragos, described the situation as a “serious medical condition,” other sources indicated that the cause is likely kidney stones. Menendez’s current condition and the expected length of his hospital stay have not been disclosed. The story was first reported by TMZ.

Geragos told TMZ he is requesting Erik Menendez’s immediate release from prison due to the health condition. The publication has also stated that Gov. Newsom is attempting to determine if a prison furlough is appropriate for his current condition.

In 1989, brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez were accused of brutally murdering their wealthy parents in their Beverly Hills home. The brothers admitted to the killings, but claimed it was in response to years of abuse. Prosecutors argued that their motive was greed, and the brothers were found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In September 2024, Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story from Murphy and Ian Brennan reignited public interest in the case by presenting the brothers as victims. In addition, Netflix’s The Menendez Brothers documentary allowed them to tell their own story, exploring claims of trial bias and examining the abuse they said they endured.

As a result of these programs, public opinion began to shift, as both pieces of media humanized the brothers to the public, with many viewers seeing the duo in a more sympathetic light. In May 2025, a judge resentenced the brothers to 50‑to‑life, making them eligible for parole, which many believe is a direct outcome of the renewed attention and advocacy sparked by the Netflix productions.

In the podcast, Newsom said he has not yet watched the Netflix series because he would not want it to influence his decision.