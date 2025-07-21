Jimmy Kimmel & Family Hit Back at Trump Cancellation Threat

After the shocking cancellation of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, which CBS insisted was merely a financially-driven decision, Donald Trump reacted with joy about one of his most vocal critics’ upcoming ouster from the airwaves and wrote that he suspects Jimmy Kimmel Live may soon suffer a similar fate at ABC. Trump wrote, “I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!”

So what did Kimmel have to say about that assessment? Well, the longtime talk show emcee got a little help from his family in his response, though he didn’t name Trump directly in it.

On Instagram, Kimmel posted a photo of himself with his wife, Molly McNearey, and his two youngest children, Jane and Billy, in which they were all attending a protest with signs that took aim at Trump.

Both Kimmel and McNearey wore shirts with Smokey Bear and the phrase, “Only you can resist,” while Billy wore one depicting Trump as a “Luna Tick.” They all held various signs: Kimmel’s showed a drawing of Trump with a crown and the phrase, “Make America Good Again.” McNearey’s read, “Don’t Bend the Knee.” Billy’s wrote, “I wish we had a better president,” and Jane’s said, “Say no 2 spray tan man. His fave food is Cheetos.”

In the caption, Kimmel wrote, “Summer family vacation! #goodtrouble

May every day be another wonderful secret.” The last bit is likely a reference to a birthday card revealed by the Wall Street Journal that was reportedly sent by Trump to convicted child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein in which he wrote, in part, “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Kimmel, who is on a planned summer hiatus from hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live, with various guest hosts filling in for the late-night show, previously responded to the news that Stephen Colbert’s show would be canceled by writing, “Love you Stephen. F*** you and all your Sheldons CBS.”