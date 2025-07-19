Craig Ferguson on the CBS' THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH CRAIG FERGUSON scheduled to air on July 15, 2013 the CBS Television Network. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ÃÂ©2013 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

In the wake of Stephen Colbert announcing that the 2025–26 season of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert would be its last, fans of Craig Ferguson are calling for his return to late-night TV.

Ferguson hosted The Late Late Show from 2005 to 2014. Meanwhile, Colbert took over The Late Show after David Letterman left in 2015. However, folks on social media think Ferguson should have helmed The Late Show over Colbert and could still bring a lot to late-night TV today.

On X, Ferguson fans sounded off about the situation after Colbert announced on July 17 that The Late Show would end in May 2026.

One person declared, “Craig Ferguson should have been the one to replace David Letterman. Colbert was never funny and quite frankly was an embarrassment most of the time! Craig, Ferguson and Jeff was so much funnier that they would still be on today if CBS had been smart!”

Another X user echoed, “Can we replace Stephen Colbert with somebody funny, like Craig Ferguson @CraigyFerg? (who should’ve had the gig, in the first place).”

Someone else shared, “With Colbert out… It’s time to place Craig Ferguson and Geoff Peterson on their rightful throne.”

The only Late Night show I ever watched regularly was Craig Ferguson. He should have had Dave’s spot, but instead they gave it Stephen Colbert and now the time slot is dead. Well done Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/95xRZ1nJ4g — FlyFoxPro (@flyfoxpro) July 18, 2025

A different X user suggested, “Whoever owns CBS needs to get smart. Call [up] Craig Ferguson and offer him whatever he needs and wants to get the whole crew back for his old show. Especially the skeleton Jeff! He’ll be a ratings hit and guaranteed. Happy advertisers!”

Yet another Ferguson fan wrote, “The only late Nnght show I ever watched regularly was Craig Ferguson. He should have had Dave’s spot, but instead they gave it Stephen Colbert and now the time slot is dead. Well done Hollywood.”

Meanwhile, yet another X user pointed out, “Biggest mistake was not giving Craig Ferguson the job at CBS. I loved his show.”

Since The Late Late Show, Ferguson has starred in several comedy specials — including Craig Ferguson: I’m Here to Help (2013), Craig Ferguson: Just Being Honest (2015), and Craig Ferguson: I’m So Happy, (2025) — in addition to doing voiceover work and writing for the TV series Doc Martin.