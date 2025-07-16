CBP Officer Olivo Jr. is watching a screen as packages are sent through an X-ray machine in the air cargo facility at the Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. (National Geographic)

More busts are at the forefront for Season 9 of To Catch a Smuggler. The National Geographic docuseries offers a gripping, behind-the-scenes look at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) as they work to stop smugglers across America’s busiest airports, seaports and border crossings.

Each episode follows real-life cases showcasing the fast-paced action and meticulous work that power these investigations. Cameras have been there as they uncover everything from uncovering hidden drug stashes to counterfeit goods to rescuing human trafficking victims. This season features some of the series’ most jaw-dropping cases to date. Among them involves the largest methamphetamine seizures in Pharr Port history at 977.5 kilograms with a street value of $31 million.

These officers interview travelers and review documents including passports and visas every day. With the sheer volume of how many who venture through these getaways a keen eye is paramount when it comes to finding suspected contraband or prohibited items.

The premiere on July 16 titled “Meth-Mom Mayhem” sees Homeland Security Investigators finding meth smugglers in San Diego. Elsewhere, CBP intercepts drug body carriers. In the exclusive clip shared to TV Insider, CBP conducts a pat down of a traveler suspected of smuggling drugs. The officer said, “My dog alerted from the foot all the way to the groin area.”

The suspect is kept in a holding cell where the team found contraband in her sock. Officer Tarin goes into the safety precautions they take when exposed to a drug. There is Narcan nasal spray nearby in the event of an emergency, which he described as a life saver. The officers further investigate the found drugs, which appeared to be of a crystalized substance. They used a Thermo Scientific Gemini Analyzer that has a library of more than 250 files and can help identify what was secured. The test was positive for methamphetamine. Crystal meth that weighed in at 21.5 grams worth $220.

To Catch a Smuggler has found a winning formula captivating viewers for more than 75 episodes and counting since its short but sweet first season started in 2012 and was revived in 2020. Its popularity spawned sister series in the South Pacific, Brazil, Peru, Caribbean Coast and Colombia.

To Catch a Smuggler Season 9 premiere, July 16, 9/8c, National Geographic