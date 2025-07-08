Seductions, scandals, secret liaisons, and skeet shooting, it’s all par for the course with this gnarly crop of hot housewives, who sink their well-manicured claws into new prey in The Hunting Wives.

Based on the novel by May Cobb, the salacious story follows Sophie (Brittany Snow), a former publicist from Boston trying to find her footing among a clique of wealthy East Texas women who’ve long mastered the art of making their own fun. But what passes for fun in this group may just push Sophie to her limits, or past them.

Netflix’s latest adaptation of Cobb’s page-turner is a salacious peek at the nighttime activities of stay-at-home moms, chardonnay sirens, and affluent aficionados who make up the Texas suburb. Here is everything you should know about the upcoming drama, including who is starring in the series, what it’s about, and where you can watch it.

Where can you watch The Hunting Wives?

Originally pitched as a Starz series, The Hunting Wives found a new home following the split between Lionsgate and Starz.

After the two companies officially parted ways, The Hunting Wives joined other Lionsgate Television titles like Hightown and Son of a Critch at Netflix.

When will The Hunting Wives premiere?

All eight episodes will premiere on Netflix on Monday, July 21.

What is The Hunting Wives about?

The story follows Sophie as she’s introduced to the glamorous wives of a small Texas town, a group that fills their days with designer fashion, day drinking, and the occasional hunting trip. But that’s only the beginning. As Sophie is drawn deeper into their intoxicating world, her new besties become increasingly obsessed with the shy, enigmatic newcomer, who just might have a few secrets of her own.

Sophie finds herself drawn to Margo (Malin Åkerman), who shares with her secrets about her personal life, which begin to unravel as Margo’s husband (Dermot Mulroney) heads to public office, forcing her to give up a few of her “hobbies.”

Less about sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll and more about illicit hookups, pinot noir, and honky-tonk twang, The Hunting Wives follows The Housewives of East Texas as they scheme, seduce, and spiral into scandal.

Who stars in The Hunting Wives?

Brittany Snow stars as Sophie O’Neil, a former PR maven from Boston (“Cambridge, actually, just across the river”) who relocates to Texas when her husband lands a flashy new job. The move comes with a big house, big money, and an even bigger social scene filled with filthy-rich new friends.

Malin Åkerman plays the charming and alluring Margo Banks, the wife of Sophie’s husband’s boss and the reigning queen bee of the exclusive clique. She’s the picture-perfect wife and mother, but behind the polished facade lies a far more complicated and brutal reality.

Dermot Mulroney takes on the role of Jed Banks, Margo’s powerful husband. Though he and Margo have an understanding, his ambitions threaten to drag their carefully concealed private life into the spotlight, much to Margo’s dismay.

Evan Jonigkeit stars as Graham O’Neil, Sophie’s well-meaning husband, eager for a fresh start in a new town. But he doesn’t realize he’s moved his wife and daughter out of a big pond full of small fish and into a small one teeming with sharks.

Chrissy Metz stars as Starr, a single mom on the outskirts of the socialites and whose daughter Abby is dating the pastor’s son.

Katie Lowes is Jill, the wife of Reverend Clint, who is doing her best to put her family first, but is finding it difficult to be devout in trying times.

Madison Wolfe, Jaime Ray Newman, Jason Davis, George Ferrier, Joyce Glenn, and Alexandria DeBerry round out the rest of the cast in the Netflix series.

Who is behind The Hunting Wives?

Rebecca Cutter from Gotham and The Mentalist wrote the adaptation and will serve as showrunner for the series. A fan of the book, Cutter was eager to bring the series to television after she devoured its pages.

“When I first read the novel, I was in awe of its flagrant horniness and glorification of bad behavior. There was something so free about it! My goal was to keep all that juice, but to ground it in a recognizable portrayal of Texas today, without shying away from the elephant in the room – politics,” Cutter said in a statement. “Hunting Wives is a show that is not afraid to get its hands dirty – unflinching in its exploration of sexuality, social dynamics, marriage, and political realities. But while it portrays characters on opposite sides of the culture war, there is no good guy or bad guy – because I love each of these flawed characters equally. Most importantly, it is good soapy fun, and I really don’t think there is an existing comp for it.”

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but check back for updates.

The Hunting Wives, Season 1, Monday, July 21, Netflix