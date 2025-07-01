Hallmark Channel knows the countdown to Countdown to Christmas is on now that it’s officially July. We’re in the second half of the year, so the holiday season is just a handful of months away.

This year, Hallmark has compiled an incredible holiday-themed lineup for its annual Christmas in July schedule. The Unwrapping Christmas movie series and scripted series Holidazed, both of which first premiered on Hallmark+, will now be making its way to broadcast.

For those of us who missed Hallmark’s first-ever Christmas Cruise, the network is taking you inside the fan experience with a new docuseries, which features many Hallmark faves. Scroll down to get Hallmark’s full 2025 Christmas in July schedule!

Unwrapping Christmas: Tina’s Miracle

Broadcast Premiere Date: Saturday, July 5, 8/7c

Successful gift-wrapping shop owner Tina (Natalie Hall) is in charge of planning this year’s annual Christmas gala. But things begin to go awry when the gala faces cancellation due to a scrooge-like estate owner. Alec Santos also stars.

Holidazed

Broadcast Premiere Date: Sunday, July 6, 8/7c (New episodes will continue to air on Sundays)

Holidazed follows six families all living on the same cul-de-sac, as they gather for the holiday season. During a time when emotions are amplified, each family comes together to celebrate their unique, rich traditions, and navigate family eccentricities that ultimately help them discover what they do have in common: Love in all its different forms. The cast includes Dennis Haysbert, Erin Cahill, Holland Roden, Ian Harding, John C. McGinley, Lindy Booth, Loretta Devine, Lucille Soong, Nazneen Contractor, Noemi Gonzalez, Osric Chau, Rachelle Lefevre, Ser’Darius Blain, and Virginia Madsen.

Christmas at Sea

Broadcast Premiere Date: Monday, July 7, 8/7c (Streaming next day on Hallmark+ and new episodes will air weekly on Mondays through July 28.)

This four-part limited series captures the joy, connection, and community that define the Hallmark fan experience, as it follows passionate superfans aboard Hallmark’s inaugural Christmas Cruise from Miami to Nassau. Viewers will meet cruisers with unforgettable stories — a surprise proposal and wedding, lifelong best friends on a long-awaited girls’ trip, a teenage grandson celebrating his 16th birthday with both grandmothers, and more — as they set sail for the ultimate fan adventure. Benjamin Ayres, Jonathan Bennett, Wes Brown, Erin Cahill, Paul Campbell, Taylor Cole, Nikki DeLoach, Sarah Drew, Tyler Hynes, Kimberley Sustad, and Andrew Walker are also along for the ride.

Unwrapping Christmas: Mia’s Prince

Broadcast Premiere Date: Saturday, July 12, 8/7c

Mia (Kathryn Davis), an accountant at All Wrapped Up, is stunned when local celebrity Beau Cavannagh (Nathan Witte), who looks just like her favorite romance novel hero, enters her life. Despite her doubts, Beau, an heir to a wealthy family, proves his feelings for her are real, even as his family disapproves. Mia soon finds herself swept up in a fairytale romance that’s straight out of her dreams.

Unwrapping Christmas: Lily’s Destiny

Broadcast Premiere Date: Saturday, July 19, 8/7c

Lily (Ashley Newbrough), the marketing guru of All Wrapped Up, believes the universe guides us to our destiny and it appears that it’s guiding her toward a celebrity realtor. However, when she feels an unexpected spark with journalist Sean Whitlock (Torrance Coombs) during an interview, her heart starts to question everything. As her chemistry with Sean grows, Lily begins to wonder if he’s the true match she’s been waiting for all along.

Unwrapping Christmas: Olivia’s Reunion

Broadcast Premiere Date: Saturday, July 26, 8/7c

Olivia (Cindy Busby), the gift-wrapping expert at All Wrapped Up, makes a delivery to a remote cabin only to find her ex-boyfriend Benjamin (Jake Epstein) on the other side of the door. After the pair have a minor spat, an unexpected storm traps them together. Neither of them is happy to be forced to spend time together. However as talk turns to shared memories, old feelings and warmth begins to resurface and they are left wondering if it’s possible to get it right a second time.