CBS, ABC & CNN Win Big at the 2025 News Emmys

CBS, ABC, and CNN were among the big winners at night one of the 2025 News & Documentary Emmy Awards on Wednesday (June 25), with David Muir, Anderson Cooper, and Al Roker all taking home awards.

For the third year in a row, ABC World News Tonight With David Muir won the award for Outstanding Live News Program. Meanwhile, CNN’s The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper captured the Outstanding Recorded News Program for the second year running.

However, it was CBS that earned the most Emmys for the night, with five, including 60 Minutes, which took home three awards for Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Longform, Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Longform, and Outstanding Edited Interview.

ABC and CNN each won four awards, as did National Geographic. The New York Times walked away with three trophies.

The event also saw legendary Today weathercaster and third-hour co-host Roker honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Former Today anchor Bryant Gumbel presented the award to Roker.

Other presenters who handed out trophies included Abby Phillip (CNN), Deborah Roberts (ABC News), Bill Whitaker (CBS News), Morgan Chesky (NBC News), Rhana Natour (Al Jazeera), Julio Vaqueiro (Telemundo), and more.

Check out the full list of night one winners below.

Outstanding Live News Program

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir (ABC)

Outstanding Recorded News Program

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Worldwide)

Outstanding Emerging Journalist

Natasha Zouves (NewsNation)

Outstanding Breaking News Coverage

Hurricane Helene Landfall

Tracking Helene (The Weather Channel)

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Shortform

Myanmar’s Civil War (BBC News)

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Longform

Border Coverage

60 Minutes (CBS News)

Outstanding Light Feature Story: Shortform

Face to Face

CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)

Outstanding Light Feature Story: Longform

The Man Who Feeds Gaza’s Children (Business Insider)

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Shortform

She Survived an Airstrike that Killed Her Entire Family in Gaza (The New York Times)

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Longform

Children of the Darien Gap

Fault Lines (Al Jazeera International USA)

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Shortform

Europe’s Migration Crisis (BBC News)

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Longform

Targeting Americans

60 Minutes (CBS)

Outstanding Live News Special

2024 Total Solar Eclipse: Through the Eyes of NASA (NASA+)

Outstanding Recorded News Special

Jimmy Carter: A Full Life

20/20 (ABC)

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis

America First: A Fareed Zakaria Special (CNN Worldwide)

AND

Elliott County Voted for Democrats For 144 Years. Then Came Trump… (More Perfect Union)

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis: Editorial and Opinion

Two Weeks Inside Gaza’s Ruined Hospitals

The New York Times Opinion (The New York Times)

Outstanding Live Interview—Shortform

Interview with Jake Larson

Amanpour (CNN Worldwide)

Outstanding Live Interview—Longform

President Biden Exclusive

NBC News Specials & Nightly News (NBC News)

Outstanding Edited Interview

Pope Francis

60 Minutes (CBS News)

Outstanding Science and Technology Coverage

Quantum Arms Race

The Future with Hannah Fry (Bloomberg)

Outstanding Climate, Environment and Weather Coverage

Maui’s Deadly Firestorm

FRONTLINE (PBS)

Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage

Body Parts

Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic/Muck Media)

Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage

Illegal Gambling

Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic/Muck Media)

Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Coverage

The True Cost of Mining Electric Car Battery Metals

True Cost (Business Insider)

Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage

Hash Smugglers

Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic/Muck Media)

Outstanding News Program in Spanish

Noticiero Univision (Univision)

Outstanding Journalist in Spanish Language Media

Julio Vaqueiro (Telemundo)

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish

Harris o Trump: Batalla Final Decision 2024

Noticias Telemundo (Telemundo)

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage in Spanish

NarcoFiles: Tren de Aragua (CNN Worldwide)

Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish

Nacer Sin Extremidades: la Vida de Carlos Candelario Tras la Exposición a Pesticidas de su Madre (Univision)

Outstanding Writing: News

CBS Sunday Morning: Empty Rooms (CBS)

Outstanding Research: News

The Hidden Autopilot Data That Reveals Why Teslas Crash (The Wall Street Journal)

Outstanding Direction: News

ABC News Your Voice Your Vote

The ABC News Presidential Debate (ABC)

Outstanding Video Journalism

A Hidden War

In Real Life (Evident | Scripps News)

Outstanding Editing: News

Children of the Darien Gap

Fault Lines (Al Jazeera International USA)

Outstanding Graphic Design: News

You’re Being Lied To About Voter Fraud. Here’s the Truth.

The New York Times Opinion (The New York Times)

Outstanding Show Open or Title Sequence: News

Election Night Live with Brian Williams (Prime Video/White Cherry Entertainment)

Outstanding Lighting Direction: News

Illegal Gambling

Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic/Muck Media)

Technical Excellence: News

NBC News: Election Night Coverage (NBC News)

Outstanding Promotional Announcement: News

No Fear

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir (ABC)

Outstanding Regional News Story: Spot or Breaking News

Jet Crash on I-75 (WINK News/Suncoast Chapter)

Outstanding Regional News Story: Investigative Report

In Plane Sight (WANF-TV/Southeast Chapter)