CBS, ABC & CNN Win Big at the 2025 News Emmys
CBS, ABC, and CNN were among the big winners at night one of the 2025 News & Documentary Emmy Awards on Wednesday (June 25), with David Muir, Anderson Cooper, and Al Roker all taking home awards.
For the third year in a row, ABC World News Tonight With David Muir won the award for Outstanding Live News Program. Meanwhile, CNN’s The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper captured the Outstanding Recorded News Program for the second year running.
However, it was CBS that earned the most Emmys for the night, with five, including 60 Minutes, which took home three awards for Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Longform, Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Longform, and Outstanding Edited Interview.
ABC and CNN each won four awards, as did National Geographic. The New York Times walked away with three trophies.
The event also saw legendary Today weathercaster and third-hour co-host Roker honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Former Today anchor Bryant Gumbel presented the award to Roker.
Other presenters who handed out trophies included Abby Phillip (CNN), Deborah Roberts (ABC News), Bill Whitaker (CBS News), Morgan Chesky (NBC News), Rhana Natour (Al Jazeera), Julio Vaqueiro (Telemundo), and more.
Check out the full list of night one winners below.
Outstanding Live News Program
ABC World News Tonight with David Muir (ABC)
Outstanding Recorded News Program
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Worldwide)
Outstanding Emerging Journalist
Natasha Zouves (NewsNation)
Outstanding Breaking News Coverage
Hurricane Helene Landfall
Tracking Helene (The Weather Channel)
Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Shortform
Myanmar’s Civil War (BBC News)
Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Longform
Border Coverage
60 Minutes (CBS News)
Outstanding Light Feature Story: Shortform
Face to Face
CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)
Outstanding Light Feature Story: Longform
The Man Who Feeds Gaza’s Children (Business Insider)
Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Shortform
She Survived an Airstrike that Killed Her Entire Family in Gaza (The New York Times)
Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Longform
Children of the Darien Gap
Fault Lines (Al Jazeera International USA)
Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Shortform
Europe’s Migration Crisis (BBC News)
Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Longform
Targeting Americans
60 Minutes (CBS)
Outstanding Live News Special
2024 Total Solar Eclipse: Through the Eyes of NASA (NASA+)
Outstanding Recorded News Special
Jimmy Carter: A Full Life
20/20 (ABC)
Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis
America First: A Fareed Zakaria Special (CNN Worldwide)
AND
Elliott County Voted for Democrats For 144 Years. Then Came Trump… (More Perfect Union)
Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis: Editorial and Opinion
Two Weeks Inside Gaza’s Ruined Hospitals
The New York Times Opinion (The New York Times)
Outstanding Live Interview—Shortform
Interview with Jake Larson
Amanpour (CNN Worldwide)
Outstanding Live Interview—Longform
President Biden Exclusive
NBC News Specials & Nightly News (NBC News)
Outstanding Edited Interview
Pope Francis
60 Minutes (CBS News)
Outstanding Science and Technology Coverage
Quantum Arms Race
The Future with Hannah Fry (Bloomberg)
Outstanding Climate, Environment and Weather Coverage
Maui’s Deadly Firestorm
FRONTLINE (PBS)
Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage
Body Parts
Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic/Muck Media)
Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage
Illegal Gambling
Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic/Muck Media)
Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Coverage
The True Cost of Mining Electric Car Battery Metals
True Cost (Business Insider)
Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage
Hash Smugglers
Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic/Muck Media)
Outstanding News Program in Spanish
Noticiero Univision (Univision)
Outstanding Journalist in Spanish Language Media
Julio Vaqueiro (Telemundo)
Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish
Harris o Trump: Batalla Final Decision 2024
Noticias Telemundo (Telemundo)
Outstanding Investigative News Coverage in Spanish
NarcoFiles: Tren de Aragua (CNN Worldwide)
Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish
Nacer Sin Extremidades: la Vida de Carlos Candelario Tras la Exposición a Pesticidas de su Madre (Univision)
Outstanding Writing: News
CBS Sunday Morning: Empty Rooms (CBS)
Outstanding Research: News
The Hidden Autopilot Data That Reveals Why Teslas Crash (The Wall Street Journal)
Outstanding Direction: News
ABC News Your Voice Your Vote
The ABC News Presidential Debate (ABC)
Outstanding Video Journalism
A Hidden War
In Real Life (Evident | Scripps News)
Outstanding Editing: News
Children of the Darien Gap
Fault Lines (Al Jazeera International USA)
Outstanding Graphic Design: News
You’re Being Lied To About Voter Fraud. Here’s the Truth.
The New York Times Opinion (The New York Times)
Outstanding Show Open or Title Sequence: News
Election Night Live with Brian Williams (Prime Video/White Cherry Entertainment)
Outstanding Lighting Direction: News
Illegal Gambling
Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic/Muck Media)
Technical Excellence: News
NBC News: Election Night Coverage (NBC News)
Outstanding Promotional Announcement: News
No Fear
ABC World News Tonight with David Muir (ABC)
Outstanding Regional News Story: Spot or Breaking News
Jet Crash on I-75 (WINK News/Suncoast Chapter)
Outstanding Regional News Story: Investigative Report
In Plane Sight (WANF-TV/Southeast Chapter)
