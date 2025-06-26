CMA Fest, ‘Wrexham’ Finale, ‘Criminal Minds’ Crisis, ‘Butchers of L.A.’

Country music stars shine in a three-hour CMA Fest concert on ABC. The season finale of FX‘s Welcome to Wrexham finds the soccer team on the cusp of history — or defeat. A team member has an out-of-body epiphany on Criminal Minds: Evolution. A true-crime series explores the reign of terror in 1970s Los Angeles when multiple serial killers targeted young gay men.

Disney / Connie Chornuk

CMA Fest

Special 8/7c

Country music stars Cody Johnson and Ashley McBryde host and perform in a three-hour concert extravaganza filmed earlier this month during Nashville’s 52nd CMA Fest. Collaborations include Johnson with Carín León (“She Hurts Like Tequila”), Shaboozey and Jelly Roll (“Amen”), Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins (“Stay Country or Die Tryin’”), Rascal Flatts and Carly Pearce (“My Wish”), Brooks & Dunn pairing with Lainey Wilson (“Play Something Country”) and Marcus King (“Rock My World: Little Country Girl”), Jason Aldean and Travis Tritt (“It’s a Great Day to Be Alive”), Dierks Bentley and Zach Top (“Free and Easy: Down the Road I Go” and “Mountain Music” medley), on a roster with the likes of Luke Bryan, Scotty McCreery, Kelsea Ballerini, Megan Moroney, Keith Urban, and many more.

FX Networks

Welcome to Wrexham

Season Finale 9/8c

“Doing a Wrexham” used to be a derogatory team meaning that you’ve blown it, coming up short when it mattered most, but the Wrexham Red Dragons and the scrappy Welsh soccer team’s celebrity owners (Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds) hope to defy and make history in the engaging sports docuseries’ fourth-season finale. Everything’s on the line as the team faces the final five games of the season, with hopes of winning an unprecedented third consecutive promotion. The pressure is on, and a fan calls it “squeaky-bum time,” while Reynolds describes the mood as “adult diaper nervous.” Amid the raucous action on the pitch, the show leans into its inspirational strength, with a segment on a 12-year-old fan battling blood cancer who gets an up-close-and-personal visit with his heroes. No way you won’t be rooting for Wrexham.

Michael Yarish / Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution

Ambushed and shot by one of Voit’s (Zach Gilford) mask-wearing disciples in last week’s cliffhanger, BAU team member Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler) spends much of a taut episode on the operating table, her life in the balance as she experiences an out-of-body epiphany. Recent Tony nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson guest-stars as a ghost from Tara’s past, giving her a wake-up call about her work-life balance. The rest of the team investigates the shooting, with suspicion falling on a colleague — unless that’s just one more dirty trick from the manipulative Sicarius cult.

Sundance TV

Butchers of L.A.

Series Premiere 10/9c

“It’s like a trilogy of terror with these guys,” says an observer, reflecting on the reign of terror in the late 1960s and early ’70s on L.A.’s freeways when the bodies of young male hitchhikers, many of them gay, were found strangled and dumped naked along SoCal highways. The three-part true-crime docuseries (available to be streamed in its entirety on AMC+ and Sundance Now) opens with the discovery of grisly remains in garbage bags that leads to the arrest of an aerospace engineer. But it soon becomes clear that two other predators are on the prowl.

Craig Blankenhorn / Max

And Just Like That…

9/8c

Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) domestic bliss in her new mansion is disrupted on two fronts. First, there’s a surly downstairs tenant, an author named Duncan Reeves (Jonathan Cake), who complains about her clomping around on her wood floors. When he suggests she shed her high heels, princess Carrie erupts: “Now you’ve gone too far.” But that irritation is nothing compared to when Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) moves in to temporarily escape a noisy neighbor, and acting like the ridiculous character she has become in this sequel, she violates just about every rule of houseguest etiquette. By comparison, Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and husband Harry (Evan Handler) face a real-world complication when they grapple with a concerning diagnosis.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV:

(8/7c, NBC): With only three weeks left in his residency, Bash (Hamza Haq) prepares to interview for a job at a less prestigious hospital but is distracted by a long-distance crisis, consulting over the phone to help a young doctor deal with a chemical-spill emergency. At York Memorial, the fallout from an elderly patient dying unattended in a hallway has everyone concerned about the mental and physical well-being of nurse practitioner Claire (Torri Higginson). NBA Draft (8 pm/ET, ESPN): The draft concludes with Round 2 from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

(8 pm/ET, ESPN): The draft concludes with Round 2 from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. The Wrong Marriage (8/7c, LMN): Vivica A. Fox stars as a criminal defense attorney who helps a friend (Alica S. Mason) escape an abusive husband and start a new life with a new identity.

ON THE STREAM: