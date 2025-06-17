Kim Woodburn, who hosted How Clean Is Your House? died at the age of 83 on Monday, June 16. The news was confirmed via a statement from Woodburn’s manager.

“It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved Kim Woodburn passed away yesterday following a short illness,” the statement said. “Kim was an incredibly kind, caring, charismatic, and strong person. Her husband Peter is heartbroken at the loss of his soulmate. We are so proud of the amazing things Kim achieved in her life and career. We kindly ask that Kim’s husband and close friends are given the time and privacy they need to grieve.”

How Clean Is Your House? aired on Channel 4 in the UK from 2003 to 2009. In September 2004, an American adaptation premiered on Lifetime and aired for two seasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Woodburn (@kimwoodburn)

Woodburn cohosted both versions of How Clean Is Your House? with Aggie MacKenzie. The women visited dirty houses and led the charge to help clean them up with a team of professional cleaners.

In 2009, Woodburn was the runner-up on Season 9 of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! She also came in third place on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017. Her most recent public appearance was on Celeb Cooking School in 2022.

Woodburn married Peter Woodburn in 1979 and they were together for more than 40 years at the time of her death. Prior to that, she wed Kenneth Davies, but they divorced in 1975. Woodburn had no children.

Following Woodburn’s death, her husband posted on her Instagram, “My wonderful, beautiful, Kim passed away last night. God bless, my love, xx xx.” She had seemingly been dealing with her unidentified illness for a few months, as she stopped recording videos for fans in March.

“We regret to tell you that Kim is unable to record any further videos,” her Instagram account posted at the time. “For the foreseeable future, due to a health problem. Kim sends her love to you all.” The post was captioned, “No more videos for now, my loves, I need to get better!”