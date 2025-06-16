‘MobLand’ Star Lisa Dwan’s Dad Dies on Father’s Day: See Her Tribute

Lisa Dwan faced a devastating loss on Father’s Day. Rather than celebrating the holiday with her dad, she learned that he had died at the age of 86. The MobLand star paid tribute to her late father on Instagram, sharing several photos of them together.

“Liam Dwan always knew how to make an entrance and today on Fathers Day of all days an exit,” she wrote. My Dad 1939 -2025 RIP.” She later took to her Instagram Story to share a video of the sunny Sunday afternoon with the caption, “RIP DAD.”

Supportive messages flooded in. “Oh Lisa, I am so sorry to hear this darlin,” one person wrote. “Such a lovely warm, friendly and welcoming man. My heart goes out to you and your family. May he be greeted with warm smiles, friendly faces and loving embraces as he arrives at his next plain of existence.” Someone else said, “So sorry for your loss hun, god bless you and your family x.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Dwan (@dwanlisa)

Dwan is known for her role as family lawyer O’Hara on MobLand. The show premiered in March and also stars Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren. She did not detail what caused her father’s death or if he was sick before his passing.

The actress shares a daughter, Luna, with her partner Paul. The little one was born in 2021, just one year after Dwan and Paul first met in London. “I fell in love with my life again here [in London],” she told The Guardian.

“I also fell in love and developed a relationship [with Paul].”

Of motherhood, Dwan told the outlet, “I am not underestimating what this life change is going to be and I’m fully prepared for it. I’m ready to make this little being my focus but I don’t think it would be doing her a service if I lost ‘me’ in that altogether. I have a duty to keep both hearts beating.”

When she announced Luna’s birth on Instagram in 2021, Dwan said, “Luna Mary Dwan born at 11:44am today 6lbs 12 Oz. We are utterly besotted !”