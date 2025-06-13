It’s been almost three years since Peacock first announced its Friday the 13th prequel series Crystal Lake was in the works. After a couple of key setbacks, it looks like the series is finally making progress.

Showrunner Brad Kane teased a big announcement ahead to coincide with Friday the 13th in June 2025.

So what do we know about the series so far? Here’s a look at all the details.

When will Crystal Lake premiere?

A premiere date for Crystal Lake has yet to be announced by Peacock. As of June 2025, the series still appears to be in pre-production, based on a set construction image shared by Kane.

What is Crystal Lake about?

Crystal Lake is a prequel to the iconic horror film Friday the 13th. However, specific plot details have been kept under wraps so far.

Who stars in Crystal Lake?

Leading the series is Linda Cardellini as Pamela Voorhees, the mother of Jason Voorhees who served as the primary antagonist of the first Friday the 13th film (played by Betsy Palmer) seeking retribution against the teen counselors whom she blamed for her son’s drowning death. In this iteration, according to Deadline, she’ll be a single mother who gave up her career as a singer to raise a special needs child, and things take a dark turn when he dies.

The series will also feature William Catlett in a major role as Levon Brooks, but details about the character are not available at this time, except a teaser from Kane that reads, “And he shall be Levon. And he shall be a good man.”

What else is there to know about Crystal Lake?

When the series was first announced in 2022, it was supposed to be a collaboration between A24 and Bryan Fuller, with Victor Miller writing. In 2023, Adrienne King, who’d portrayed Alice Hardy in the first two films, was cast in the prequel series, and Kevin Williamson was expected to contribute writing for one episode of the season. However, Fuller was dropped from the series in 2024, and Kane later took over.

Kane announced in December 2024 that things were getting into motion with the series, writing on Instagram, “Happy Friday the 13th (to those who celebrate!) wish I could give a more substantial update but mum’s the word. Suffice it to say the story’s been broken, scripts have been and are being written, and the goal is to give the fans (including myself) a tense, scary, bloody, and satisfying ride that’s well worth the wait. More news to come in the new year. Unless, y’know..we’re all doomed.”

How can you watch the Friday the 13th movies?

Pluto TV currently has several of the vintage horror pics from the franchise available on demand, including Friday the 13th, Friday the 13th Part II, Friday the 13th Part III, Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, Friday the 13th Part: A New Beginning, Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives, Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, and Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan. Meanwhile, the 2009 remake Friday the 13th is available on Hulu, and the rest of the sequels — including Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, Jason X, and Freddy vs. Jason — are only available for rental or purchase through various on-demand services. (Note: Despite its name, the Friday the 13th TV series bears no relation to the film franchise.)