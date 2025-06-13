When America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders returns for Season 2 on June 18, there will be one familiar and beloved face missing from the cast. Kelcey Wetterberg, who was one of the breakout stars of Season 1, did not try out for the squad again after the 2023 season.

Before her retirement, Wetterberg was on the team for five years. In 2023, she was named a group leader and was heavily featured on America’s Sweethearts. So, what is she up to now that she’s no longer on the team? Scroll down for updates!

What is Kelcey Wetterberg doing now?

Wetterberg went into the 2023 season knowing it was going to be her last year as a DCC, and she embraced every moment. However, she decided to hang up her uniform in order to pursue her career as a pediatric nurse.

During her time on the squad, Wetterberg held her full-time job in nursing, while also committing herself to DCC, which she considered a “part-time job.”

She also cited wanting to settle down with her boyfriend, Nate Crnkovich, who moved to Dallas from Los Angeles to be with her. Wetterberg pointed out that Crnkovich made a huge sacrifice for their relationship, so now it was her turn.

Did Kelcey Wetterberg get married?

Yes, Wetterberg married Crnkovich on December 30, 2024. They had an intimate ceremony at a church with just their immediate families in attendance. The following day, they had a larger reception with 300 guests in Nebraska, which is where they both grew up.

“My wedding day is always something I wondered about as a young girl…but I don’t think I ever could have imagined one as beautiful as this,” Wetterberg gushed to People. “God couldn’t have given me a better husband!”

Fans got to see glimpses of Wetterberg and Crnkovich’s relationship on America’s Sweethearts. Their September 2023 engagement was documented on the Netflix show.

Although the couple grew up about 15 minutes away from one another, they didn’t meet until years later. At the time, she was living in Dallas and he was in Los Angeles.

“We had a mutual friend that posted a picture of him, and I thought he was really cute,” Wetterberg dished. “I followed him and we started to talk. Then, within a few weeks, Nate flew out to Dallas to take me on a date. We started dating long distance shortly after that, and he ended up taking a travel nursing contract in Dallas a few months later to be closer. He had to move back to Los Angeles for acting jobs for a while but officially moved to Dallas about a year later.”

Like Wetterberg, Crnkovich is a registered nurse. He also dabbles in acting and owns Green Light IV, a mobile IV service in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Season 2, Wednesday, June 18, Netflix