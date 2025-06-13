The “Cannes of Cartoons” continues to deliver major news and industry-shaping developments, as announcements from the 2025 Annecy International Animation Film Festival make their way to the States.

Running from June 8 to 14, the festival and its accompanying market have long been considered a launchpad for trends and groundbreaking projects in animation. Over the years, TV staples like Adventure Time, The Amazing World of Gumball, and Genndy Tartakovsky‘s Primal have made their mark at Annecy, cementing it as a premier platform for networks, creators, and studios to debut what’s next in the world of animation.

Here is a look at a few announcements from Thursday (June 12).

The Elephant

Adult Swim announced The Elephant, a one-of-a-kind animated special from Steven Universe‘s Rebecca Sugar, Adventure Time‘s Pendleton Ward, Over the Wall‘s Patrick McHale, and OK K.O.!’s Ian Jones-Quartey. It’s described as a “storytelling experiment that unfolds as a collaborative surprise” to create a single narrative journey.

The special centers on a unique concept: Three creative teams each develop one act of a story without knowing what the others are creating. Sugar and Jones-Quartey will collaborate on one segment, while Quintel and Ward will each lead their own. Writers Jack Pendarvis and Kent Osborne will serve as “game masters,” guiding the storytelling experiment as the creators weave their individual narratives into a single cohesive tale.

Heist_Safari

Adult Swim and Cartoon Network Studios are in development with celebrated animator Genndy Tartakovsky for Heist_Safari, the story of the bank-robbing Frog brothers.

The show is described as an “animated high octane action comedy,” with the logline: “Seems simple enough, but the execution is special as !#&$??!!!!” Not much else is known about the project.

Keeping Up With The Joneses

The trio behind Netflix’s hit satire The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window offers a scathing animated look at everyone’s favorite deadly sin: envy.

Created by Hugh Davidson, Rachel Ramras, and Larry Dorf, Keeping Up With the Joneses follows the Newberrys, an upper-middle-class family from Dallas struggling to keep up with their ultra-wealthy neighbors, who happen to be Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys. The series was developed for Adult Swim by Warner Bros. Animation.

Mister Miracle

Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios have greenlit an adult animated series based on Mister Miracle, the critically acclaimed and Eisner Award-winning DC comic. A network has yet to be announced.

The story follows Scott Free, a.k.a. Mister Miracle, as he fights to protect the peaceful life he’s built on Earth from the looming threat of his ruthless adoptive father, Darkseid. With war erupting between Apokolips and New Genesis, Scott must confront the traumas of his past and the pain of his present in a desperate attempt to preserve the world, and the love, he’s fought so hard to create.

Ninja Kamui

Breakout hit Ninja Kamui from Adult Swim’s Toonami anime block has been officially renewed for two additional seasons. The story will continue to follow Higan as he unravels a new conspiracy that plunges his life into chaos.

The critically acclaimed series also took home Best Original Anime at the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards.