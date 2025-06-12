‘AGT’: Howie Mandel’s Racy Sofia Vergara Joke ‘Got Cut From Show’

Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

Things got a little racy on this week’s episode of America’s Got Talent when Howie Mandel reportedly made a NSFW comment to Sofia Vergara which was cut from the edit.

According to The U.S. Sun, Mandel made the remark during a performance by the Osaka Philharmonic group, a harmonica-playing ensemble from Japan that turned heads with their chaotic act. This included the men stripping off their shirts and inviting Simon Cowell onto the stage to apply a frozen stick of dry ice to their nipples, resulting in the musicians blowing a note each time they were touched.

During the performance, Mandel allegedly said that Vergara should get on stage and “be next,” implying she should get topless and take part.

“When he said that, those in close proximity who overheard the comment gasped, with some even saying it was ‘gross,’” a source reportedly told the outlet, though they added Mandel was “clearly joking.” Apparently, Vergara’s jaw dropped at the quip, but she didn’t appear to take offense to it.

The memorable audition from the Osaka Philharmonic was included in an extended montage; however, Mandel’s comment was removed from the broadcast episode.

After the divisive performance, the Osaka Philharmonic ultimately earned four yeses to send them through in the competition. This even included Mel B who initially gave the group her X buzzer. However, she changed her mind after they incorporated Cowell into the act.

“I’m gonna take my X back! When you move forward, incorporate Simon again because if Simon’s involved, definitely yes from me,” the Spice Girls singer said.

Cowell, who also let the men freeze his nipples, gave the group the final yes, telling them, “I want you to freeze my nipples again. Four yeses… I’m actually losing my mind.”

You can watch the full performance and aftermath in the video above and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.