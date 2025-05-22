’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Ben Rathbun Dies at 55

Tie the Knot For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé Newsletter:

90 Day Fiancé has lost one of its own as former cast member Ben Rathbun has died.

The reality star, whose death at the age of 55 on May 19, 2025 was announced by ex-wife Lisa Perry Rathbun, had stage four stomach cancer.

His former spouse wrote of his death in a Facebook post, starting, “I regretfully have to share that Ben Rathbun, my former husband and father to our four amazing children, passed away Monday, May 19, of cancer at his parents’ home in Indiana.

She concludes, “Please remember us in your prayers. ‘For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith – and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God – not by works, so that no one can boast.’ Ephesians 2:8-9.”

According to TMZ, Rathbun was surrounded by his current wife, Mahogany Roca, and other family members at his home in Greencastle, Indiana, at the time of his death.

Ruthbun was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic adenocarcinoma in December 2024. The Cleveland Clinic defines adenocarcinoma as a type of cancer that starts in the glands that line your organs. It can affect several areas of the body.

Rathbun appeared on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days from December 2021 to April 2022. He starred on the show alongside Roca, whom he met online. They announced they were getting married in February 2024 during a 90-Day Diaries episode.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MahoganyRoca (@mahoganyroca)

Roca broke her silence on May 20 about her husband’s death in a long Instagram post. “I love you more than anyone, I love you forever and ever and ever. I’m crying writing this but I still don’t know how to tell the internet about his private life and my private life,” she writes.

“Guys he was a saint, he was a real Christian before he passed, he made peace with life and God and everyone, he was a peacemaker, a child of God, he loved life, he loved loved life, an angel in real person, I’m not lying. No one can’t talk badly, Anymore! He was and is INNOCENT OF EVERYTHING.

“This is my truth I’m not talking for the law. Just for me, HE IS AN INNOCENT PERSON! Please, for my peace! No more speculation about his life. Was perfect, it doesn’t matter what his past was. His present was a real child of God,” she finishes.

Roca shared a selfie of the two of them and then two solo shots of Ben — one of him playing Sudoku and one of him in their car. Her followers offered condolences in the comments.

Rathbun is survived by his four children he shares with Lisa.