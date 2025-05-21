NBC’s New Game Show ‘Win Win!’ Has Unique Twist – Here’s How it’s Different

NBC has snapped up the U.S. rights to develop an adaptation of the British game show Win Win!, which gives viewers a chance to win big prizes alongside the contestants playing in the studio.

According to Deadline, the U.S. version of the show will be produced by Hello Dolly (producers of Netflix’s Sing On!) and Universal Television Alternative Studio. The format, which was recently commissioned in the U.K., is licensed internationally by NBCUniversal Formats, part of Universal Studio Group (USG).

The show sees 40 contestants playing in the studio while viewers can play along at home using an app. The contestants battle it out by answering questions based on a unique nationwide survey. Each episode will have multiple winners while an overall jackpot is accumulated, which will be awarded in the final episode. What makes the show unique is that every prize won in the studio will also be won by someone playing at home.

“Win Win! is a fresh, high-stakes format that delivers on its name by giving viewers and contestants alike the chance to walk away winners,” said Sharon Vuong, EVP, Unscripted Programming, NBC, per TheWrap. “We look forward to partnering with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Hello Dolly to further develop this uniquely rewarding game show for our American audience.”

“This is exactly the type of format that defines our ambitions as a studio,” added Toby Gorman, president of Universal Television Alternative Studio.

Hello Dolly co-founders Victoria Ashbourne and Stuart Shawcross stated, “We’re excited to be working with UTAS to bring this unique, exciting format to U.S. audiences. NBC has a great reputation for launching big, noisy, family-friendly shows, so Win Win! should fit right in!”

Hosts for the show have not yet been announced. The U.K. version is set to be hosted by former Great British Baking Show co-hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.

With Win Win!, NBC is building quite the line-up of game shows. The show will join The Wall, That’s My Jam, and Password.