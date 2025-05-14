Ex-‘DWTS’ Star Brooke Burke Explains Her ‘Weird’ Belly Button Detox Routine

TV host and fitness personality Brooke Burke has admitted her latest morning routine is “weird,” but she claims it has health benefits.

The former Dancing With the Stars winner, who went on to co-host the show from 2010 to 2013, spoke with Fox News Digital about her health and beauty routine, which includes a viral “belly button detox.”

Brooke, 53, told the outlet that whenever she gets sent a new tip or “hack” that is meant to “change your body,” she will immediately start investigating. “Of course, I have to try it, and I pretty much research as much as I can.”

“This Castor oil belly button detox that’s popping right now on social media, I got suckered. I ordered a kit; it’s like, $25, whatever,” she shared. “It’s not about the castor oil. It’s really about, I think, the process of connecting with the belly, heating up the core.”

Burke explained that you “sleep” with the kit on. “So you get this big bandage… I think personally, because it looks so weird, that’s why everyone’s interested,” she admitted. “But, hang on, it’s the process of any sort of oil… it warms up the belly, it probably creates some heat, you wake up in the morning, your skin is like baby skin.”

After saying she does some lymphatic drainage massaging after taking the patch off, Burke claimed, “It actually works for bloating, detoxing. Skin quality is great.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooke Burke (@brookeburke)

However, she did admit, “I think it might be… maybe part of it’s mental, you know, I’m always a skeptic and I keep it real. But it might also be the intention of kind of loving your belly a little bit, and doing a belly massage and just taking care of yourself. So yeah, weird, I know, I like weird things.”

Burke, who previously hosted E! Network’s Wild On!, CBS’ Rock Star, and CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us, also shared details of her “longevity smoothie,” a superfood blend that she said “has everything in there for recovery, endurance and energy.”

“So maca, matcha, flaxseed oils, probiotics for the tummy, sustainable energy, pea protein,” she continued. “So a little bit of protein, but it’s not a protein powder. It’s a superfood blend for anti-inflammatory.

Part of her routine also involves dunking her face in ice-cold water. “So you get like a big Tupperware or a big bowl. You have to fill it with ice. It’s not just cold water,” she stated. “Is it fun? No. Will it get rid of puffiness? Will it tighten up the skin? Yes, cold water, the skin reacts.

She added, “It’ll wake up your face. It literally is a cold plunge for your face and all you do is you get your hair out of the way, you stick your face in it for as long as you can. And it’s pretty amazing.”