‘Jeopardy! Masters’: Matt Amodio Gets Candid About Show & Losing

Matt Amodio will play his second Jeopardy! Masters game on Wednesday, May 14 in the fifth knockout game of the tournament. This time he is competing against 2024 winner Victoria Groce and JIT finalist Adriana Harmeyer. Neilesh Vinjamuri, Juveria Zaheer, and Brad Rutter will play in the sixth game. The winner takes home $500,000 at the end of the tournament.

TV Insider obtained an exclusive clip from the episode. During his game, Amodio opened up to host Ken Jennings during the interview round about how he takes losses and his accomplishments.

“In your original run, speaking of the Leaderboard of Legends, Matt, you won 38 games. How do you feel about your Jeopardy! accomplishments taken over all?” Jennings asked him.

“I feel very good about the JIT win,” Amodio admitted. He admitted that during the beginning of his Jeopardy! experience, he didn’t have as much going on in his personal life as he does now.

“I didn’t have a girlfriend. I went to grad school, and got my PhD, which I took very seriously,” he said.

“But, now I do have a girlfriend. I have a job….”

“This sounds like a self-help video,” Jennings interrupted. “I got a girlfriend. I got a job. I got a PhD,” he mimicked.

“The Jeopardy! losses are piling up, but it’s all worth it,” Amodio ended.

Before week three, Amodio, Harmeyer, and Groce are all tied with one match point. However, Groce had the most correct responses out of the three of them (21), putting her in fourth place. Amodio is in fifth with one point and 18 correct responses. Harmeyer Also had one point but only 11 correct responses.

Amodio won the 2025 Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament against Roger Craig and Juveria Zaheer. He lives with his girlfriend in New York City.