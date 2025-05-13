The latest project from Reservation Dogs creator Sterlin Harjo has finally set a premiere date as FX unveils the title The Lowdown (formerly known as The Sensitive Kind).

FX has also set a premiere date for the noir series led by actor Ethan Hawke. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about The Lowdown so far, from the premiere date and plot to casting and beyond. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for more details in the weeks ahead.

When will The Lowdown premiere?

The Lowdown will premiere on Tuesday, September 23, at 9pm ET/PT on FX with two episodes. New episodes from the eight-episode season will air each Tuesday in the same time slot. Each episode will stream on Hulu the day after it airs on FX.

Does The Lowdown have a trailer?

No, there is no trailer for The Lowdown yet, but stay tuned.

What is The Lowdown about?

The Lowdown follows the gritty exploits of citizen journalist Lee Raybon (Hawke), a self-proclaimed Tulsa “truthstorian,” whose obsession with the truth is always getting him into trouble.

Living in a rare bookstore based in the heart of Tulsa, Lee’s no idealist, but he’s committed to exposing corruption and unearthing the city’s hidden rot. His sleuthing often pulls him into Tulsa’s underbelly, while also pulling him away from daughter Francis (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), who has inherited his penchant for curiosity. Lee’s ex, Samantha (Kaniehtiio Horn), is frustrated by his methods, but still sees the good in him, especially when it comes to their daughter.

When the publication of Lee’s latest exposé is immediately followed by a suspicious suicide, Lee realizes he’s stumbled onto something big. Following a trail of breadcrumbs left behind by the victim, Lee digs deeper into the circumstances of the man’s death. It leads him down a peculiar path that people will have to tune in to see.

Who stars in The Lowdown?

As mentioned above, Hawke, Armstrong, and Horn star in The Lowdown. They’re joined by a stellar lineup of fellow performers that includes Tim Blake Nelson, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Kyle MacLachlan, and Keith David, among others.

Who makes The Lowdown?

The Lowdown is created for TV by Sterlin Harjo, who writes and directs the series. He also executive produces the show with Hawke, Garrett Basch, and Ryan Hawke. The series is produced by FX Productions.

The Lowdown, Series Premiere, Tuesday, September 23, 9/8c, FX (Next day on Hulu)