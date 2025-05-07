Parks and Recreation dream team Amy Poehler and Mike Schur are reuniting to collaborate on an all-new series together as they set Dig at Peacock.

The project is the latest collaboration for the pair since their former team-up on Parks and Recreation, which concluded 10 years ago in 2015. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the upcoming series Dig, including who else is attached to the series, what it’s about, and when it might arrive on TV screens. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for more details as they’re announced.

When will Dig premiere?

The comedy series will premiere on Peacock, where it will stream exclusively. No official premiere date for the title has been announced by the streamer yet, but stay tuned as we await further details.

Who will star in Dig?

Currently, Amy Poehler is the only star attached to Dig, but stay tuned as more announcements are made in the months ahead.

What is Dig about?

According to the series logline for Dig, the show follows four women working at an archaeological dig in Greece who are at wildly different crossroads in their lives. When the team uncovers a long-buried secret with the potential to rewrite history, they find themselves at the center of a high-stakes conspiracy. The show is an adaptation of Kate Myers’ bestselling book, Excavations.

Who makes Dig?

Poehler and Schur serve as co-writers on the pilot and will also write the series Dig alongside J.J. Philbin. Together, Poehler, Schur, and Philbin are executive producing the series with Morgan Sackett, Dave Becky, David Miner, Sharon Jackson, Kate Arend, and Jordan Grief. Meanwhile, author Myers will serve as a co-executive producer. The show hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studios Group.

