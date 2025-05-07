‘The Price Is Right’: Moms Compete to Play Plinko for $50,000 in Mother’s Day Special

The Price Is Right is set to celebrate Mother’s Day with a special episode filled with only, you guessed it, mothers. The moms will be joined by their families in the audience to try and win all-cash prizes.

On Friday, May 9, at 11am ET/10am PT on CBS, just two days before Mother’s Day, the game show will bring back a beloved game as well as have a mother-to-be on the show.

TV Insider obtained exclusive clips from the episode. The first clip features host Drew Carey walking onto the stage and introducing the announcer George Gray.

“Good morning, Drew. Happy Mother’s Day! I wanna say hi to my mom that I love very much. Hi, Mama May!” Gray waved to the camera and blew a kiss. Gray usually

“Hey, welcome to the show. Happy Mother’s Day,” Drew Carey said. “We’re celebrating these moms with exactly what you need — Lots and lots of cash all show long.”

In another clip, Drew Carey met a mother named Mindy who was expecting her sixth child. “Nice to meet you. How many kids you got?” Carey asked.

“I have five and one more on the way,” Mindy said.

“Whoa!” the host yelled. “Well, you’re going to need some of this.” She has a chance to win up to $20,000 on Grand Game. Normally, contestants can win up to $10,000 in this game, but because it was mothers, the price was doubled. The contestant starts out with $1 displayed on the game board and a “target price.”

They are then shown six grocery items, four of which are priced below the target price and two of which are priced above. The contestant has to pick which items they believe are less than the target range. If they are correct, a zero is added to their total. This is repeated for two more items, making the total $1,000.

At this point, they can choose whether to quit and take the money they have or continue to win $10,000, in this case, $20,000. If they choose the price correctly, they will win the grand prize.

One lucky mom will also get the opportunity to play Plinko for $50,000, the biggest prize of the episode.

Watch Mindy and other moms compete for huge payouts on Friday, May 9.