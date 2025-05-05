Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

John Foster is rarely seen without his signature cowboy hat, but his girlfriend shared a rare photo that showed what he looks like underneath his favorite accessory. The aspiring country singer made the Top 8 on the Sunday’s (May 4) episode of American Idol, and Brooklyn Bourque celebrated by posting photos with him on Instagram afterward.

Brooklyn was at the live show in Los Angeles and reunited with her beau later on. “MY GUY🤩🤩 so proud of you, I love you,” she captioned two photos of them. In the first shot, they smiled for the cameras, and in the second, John kissed Brooklyn on the cheek.

While John usually goes for a western cowboy look on stage, his offstage style is much more simple. He took his cowboy hat off and wore a button-down shirt and jeans to hang with his lady.

For his Top 10 performance, John honored the ladies’ night theme with a rendition of Bonnie Raitt‘s “Something to Talk About.” Afterward, Idol judge Luke Bryan pointed out that the girls behind him were screaming extra loudly, and John proudly revealed that it was his girlfriend and cousin in the audience. It was the first time he publicly mentioned his girlfriend on the show.

Brooklyn and John went to the same high school and she first posted him on Instagram in May 2024, so they appear to have started dating about a year ago.

Viewers voted for their favorites throughout the night during Sunday’s episode, and the eight with the most votes moved on. John was one of them, while Canaan James Hill and Kolbi Jordan were the two artists sent home.

On Monday (May 5) night’s new show, John will perform a song picked by one of the judges. America’s Top 6 favorite artists will move on, and the judges will then get to save one of the remaining two.

American Idol, Sundays and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC