The playoffs are going to require some very tough decision-making for The Voice coaches — particularly John Legend.

In this exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s (May 5) final segment before the live episodes commence, Renzo takes the stage to perform his rendition of Hozier‘s newest radio favorite, “Too Sweet,” and he has a little something for everyone. There are intense runs, impressive high notes, growls galore, and one sustained long note at the end that showcases his rockstar performance power.

Legend is grooving along the whole time, but Adam Levine, who was blocked from recruiting Renzo by Legend, is particularly taken by the closing belt.

“My guy, my favorite part of that performance was the last four seconds,” he says. “What I mean by that is, I want more screamery. You have the best screaming voice in this competition. I feel like we haven’t heard enough of that from you. But man, you know I love you.”

Kelsea Ballerini is the next to speak, and she expresses confidence that not only will he continue on to the lives, but he’ll have a career worth following after the finale, too.

“Let’s go a year from now. You put out a record; I bought it. Put out a T-shirt; bought that, too. Koozie? Mine,” she gushes. “I’m such a fan of you, and all those things will happen. Seeing you lean more into the R&B-rock kind of combination, and the flow of the two together is so interesting to me. I want to see more of it. There’s no way that you’re not a part of this longer, right?”

“We have to maintain some suspense on this show. Stay tuned everybody. Stay tuned,” Legend says in response.

He then gets his chance to critique his team member and says, “It just feels like you’re already a star-making those records, doing all that amazing merch that Kelsea is going to buy. If we are to go forward together, we want to make sure we pick songs that take advantage of that raw side of your voice and make people feel that energy, that urgency. I am still very glad that I blocked Adam for you.”

In a subsequent confessional, Legend continues, “Renzo knocked it out of the park again. Amazing vocals. He’s great on stage.” However, it sounds like Renzo is in good company with other remaining Team John Legend performers — namely, Bryson Battle, Bd.ii, Ari Camille, and Olivia Kuper Harris— as Legend adds, “All five of my artists killed it. I’m proud of them, but I’m mad at them for making my decision so hard.”

