Lar Park Lincoln, ‘Knots Landing’ & ‘Friday the 13th Part VII’ Actress, Dies at 63

Lar Park Lincoln, who played Linda Fairgate on Knots Landing and Tina Shepard in Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, has died. She was 63.

According to Actors Audition Studios, the Dallas-based company she founded, Lincoln passed away on Tuesday, April 22. A cause of death was not provided; however, the actress had been battling breast cancer since 2008 and, per her 2012 newsletter, had undergone numerous surgeries.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Lar Park Lincoln, celebrated actress, founder of Actors Audition Studios, and America’s beloved Audition Coach, on April 22, 2025,” the Actors Audition Studios post read. “Over her 45-year career, Lar left an unforgettable mark on Hollywood through her dynamic performances and dedication to mentoring aspiring actors.”

Born on May 12, 1961, in Dallas, Texas, Lincoln made her acting debut in the 1985 made-for-television movie Children of the Night. She would go on to play the lead role in the 1987 independent comedy film The Princess Academy and appeared in the comedy horror House II: The Second Story that same year. The following year, she starred in Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, the seventh instalment in the Friday the 13th franchise.

She is best known for portraying the conniving Linda Fairgate, the daughter-in-law to Karen Fairgate (Michele Lee), in the CBS soap opera Knots Landing. Lincoln first appeared in two episodes of the show’s ninth season before returning in Season 11 and remaining through Season 13, when her character was murdered by Brian Johnston (Philip Brown).

Her other television roles include guest spots on Murder, She Wrote, Beverly Hills, 90210, Highway to Heaven, Outlaws, Space: Above and Beyond, Freddy’s Nightmares, and Tour of Duty.

Lincoln’s last on-screen role came in the 2023 film Young Bolsheviks.

In addition to her on-screen work, Lincoln launched the Actors Audition Studios to help aspiring actors and published the book Get Started, Not Scammed, about how to survive in the entertainment industry. She also regularly appeared as a celebrity on-air guest on the QVC channel to present beauty and travel products.

She is survived by her daughter Piper (and her husband, Tarek); son Trevor (and his wife Danielle); sister Karen (and her husband Harold); brother Michael (and his wife Joan); and grandchildren, Aura, Benjamin, Jack, and Mia Grace. She is preceded in death by her husband of 14 years, Michael Lincoln, who died in December 2015.