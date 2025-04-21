Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper made sure their kids had the most epic spring break. The guys, who have been friends since the 1990s, headed to Disney World and Universal in Florida for the vacation.

“Had an epic Spring Break with AC’s fam at Disney & Universal! (This is the Tron Ride at the Magic Kingdom.),” Cohen wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of him and Cooper on the ride. “It was the ultimate family vacation. What a joy!”

He also shared a video of his 2-year-old daughter, Lucy, hugging Daisy Duck in the park. “They squashed the beef!!!!! And if Lucy & Daisy Duck can figure things out, I think we can spread this vibe to the Bravoverse…” he joked, referring to Lucy previously calling Daisy “mean” in January. Luckily, that opinion didn’t seem to stick, as Lucy looked totally comfortable hanging with Daisy this time around.

Several Bravo stars hopped into the comments section to weigh in on the caption. Danielle Olivera said, “Should be played at every reunion,” while Margaret Josephs joked, “Aww this is so sweet , Lucy is adorable!! In the Bravoverse we don’t get to beef with lovable Daisy , we have Cruella and Malificent.”

Porsha Williams called the moment “literally the cutest,” while Melissa Gorga gushed, “This is what Happiness looks like!”

Cohen is a single dad to Lucy and 6-year-old Benjamin, while Cooper and his ex Benjamin Maisani share 4-year-old Wyatt and 3-year-old Sebastian. Although Cooper and Maisani broke up in 2018, they coparent the children together.

Cooper and Cohen were originally set up on a blind date, but have never been romantically involved. Instead, they’ve developed a close friendship over the years and are often spending time together and with one another’s families. The men also host CNN’s New Year’s Eve special ever year.