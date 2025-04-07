‘Paradise’ Comes to ABC, NCAA Championship Game, Menendez Brothers Talk, ‘Hunting Party’ Finale

Paradise, Hulu‘s political thriller with a twist, begins airing weekly on ABC. The NCAA college basketball season ends with the men’s championship game in San Antonio. The Menendez brothers conduct a joint interview from prison with TMZ. NBC‘s The Hunting Party wraps its first season.

Hulu

Paradise

Back in January, when this unusual hybrid of political thriller, whodunit mystery and doomsday drama premiered on Hulu, ABC teased viewers with a broadcast of the pilot episode. Now the entire series will air weekly on ABC at 10/9c, giving increased exposure to the show, which has been renewed for a second season. This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman reunites with his Emmy-winning star Sterling K. Brown in a show that favors tension over tears. Brown stars as stoic Secret Service agent Xavier Collins, a widowed family man whose altered world is thrown for a further loop when the president he’s sworn to protect, the boyish Kennedy-lite Cal Bradford (effortlessly charismatic James Marsden), is murdered. Flashbacks reveal their complicated relationship and the circumstances that led them to this seemingly idyllic community, where nothing’s quite as it seems.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship Game

After two nail-biting games on Saturday, the final match of the men’s tournament has arrived, with No. 1 seeds Florida and Houston fighting to the end (at 8:30/7:30c). (How did your bracket do?) Cue up “One Shining Moment” as the ultimate victor cuts down those nets at San Antonio’s Alamodome, site of the last tournament where all No. 1 teams battled it out in 2008.

David Astorga / NBC

The Hunting Party

Season Finale 10/9c

The poor man’s Blacklist wraps its first season with the Prisoner Recovery Task Force on the trail of a particularly remorseless escapee: Jenna Wells (Happy Endings‘ Eliza Coupe), known as the “Killer Chemist” for her pharmaceutical malfeasance. But first, a long-awaited exposition dump when FBI Agent Bex (Melissa Roxburgh) finally gets answers about the blast that freed a season’s worth of psychopaths from the government’s top-secret “Pit,” where they were subjected to mysterious medical experiments. Before it’s all over, there are more revelations and, inevitably, a cliffhanger.

Jon Hall / AcornTV

The Chelsea Detective

Season Premiere

For those who prefer their crime dramas a bit more cerebral, the British mystery series returns with a third season of feature-length episodes, featuring ER alum Alex Kingston in the premiere as the U.S. Ambassador. DI Max Arnold (Adrian Scarborough) and DS Layla Walsh (Vanessa Emme) tread tricky diplomatic waters when their investigation into the death of an ex-soldier found buried in an allotment plot takes them to the ambassador’s fancy home, where the political power of the U.S. Embassy could stand in the way of justice.

TMZ Presents: The Menendez Brothers: The Prison Interview (9/8c, Fox): In what’s being touted as their first joint interview in decades, Erik and Lyle Menendez speak from prison to TMZ about their hopes for freedom and life after incarceration. Appeals for resentencing and clemency are currently pending, but the brothers were delivered a setback when L.A.’s newly elected District Attorney’s office withdrew support. The special includes interviews with family members, the brothers’ lawyer, the detective who worked the case, and an inmate they helped free.

INSIDE MONDAY TV: