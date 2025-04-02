Adam Brody Visits ‘Good Cop,’ Jane Lynch on ‘The Conners,’ Ron Howard on ‘The Studio,’ 30 Years After Oklahoma City Bombing
The stars have come out for a variety of TV shows. Adam Brody guest-stars with his wife Leighton Meester in The CW‘s Good Cop/Bad Cop. Jane Lynch appears on The Conners‘ final season. Ron Howard plays himself on The Studio. National Geographic‘s One Day in America franchise revisits the April 1995 bombing of the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.
Good Cop/Bad Cop
Everybody wants this! Adam Brody, SAG Award-nominated (and Critics Choice Award winning) star of Nobody Wants This, appears with his off-camera wife Leighton Meester on the diverting crime dramedy. As Jeremiah, a shady rodeo doctor, he’s one of several suspects after a champion bull rider is thrown to his death when the rodeo comes to Eden Vale. What seems to be an accident turns out to be murder when it’s discovered the alcohol in his system wasn’t ingested orally. Could Jeremiah be the culprit? Or possibly a rival bull-rider or a vengeful ex-girlfriend? Leave it to mismatched siblings Lou (Meester) and Henry (Luke Cook) to solve the case.
The Conners
The sitcom’s final season is packing a lot into each of its few remaining episodes. Emmy-winning Glee alum Jane Lynch guest-stars as a lawyer consulted by Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and Dan (John Goodman) as they pursue a case against Big Pharma in memory of Roseanne. Also dropping by Lanford, or more specifically, the Lobo Lounge: Seth Green as a patron who crosses paths with Darlene (Sara Gilbert). In other Conners news, when the family restaurant is featured in a reality-TV show, Becky (Lecy Goranson) begins to dream of becoming an influencer. Like that ever works out for this family.
The Studio
Ron Howard’s “nicest man in Hollywood” reputation gets a hilarious skewering in this savagely funny show-biz satire, when newly minted studio head Matt (Seth Rogen) is forced to tell the director some bad news — they call it “giving notes” — about the overlong cut of his latest movie. “This is literally your job,” barks marketing barracuda Maya (the sublime Kathryn Hahn) when the buck stops with Matt, because everyone else is loath to confront Howard or his leading man, Anthony Mackie (also enjoying sending up his image). Does anyone have the backbone to deliver the truth? “We are all weak in the face of celebrity,” confesses Matt’s protégée, Quinn (Chase Sui Wonders).
Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America
Having revisited tragic events in American history including 9/11 and the JFK assassination, the One Day franchise now provides a moment-by-moment account of the events of April 19, 1995, when a domestic terrorist bombed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, killing 168 people with another 684 injured. Over three hours, first-hand accounts from eyewitnesses and survivors recall the harrowing aftermath of the bombing, including rescue efforts and the manhunt for those responsible.
INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:
- Katavi: Africa’s Fallen Paradise (8/7c, PBS): A three-part Nature miniseries (continuing the next two Wednesdays) captures lions, hippos and crocodiles struggling to survive in Tanzania’s Katavi National Park during weather extremes, from the worst drought in nearly a century to heavy rains causing even more peril.
- Chicago Med (8/7c, NBC): Doctors Charles (Oliver Platt) and Archer (Steven Weber) treat the physical and psychological needs of a heart-transplant patient who’s convinced his heart is rejecting his body. Followed by Chicago Fire (9/8), where Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) bonds with a teenager in the Girls on Fire program, and Chicago P.D. (10/9c), with Atwater’s (LaRoyce Hawkins) relationship with forensic psychologist Val (Natalee Linez) under scrutiny during the search for a shooting suspect.
- Survivor (8/7c, CBS): Reward meals are good for sustenance, but also for talking strategy for one team. Followed by The Amazing Race (9:30/8:30c), where host Phil Keoghan ambushes the teams with a surprise Double U-Turn and a live vote.
- Wild Cards (8/7c, The CW): Expect some heavy petting on the comedy-mystery when Max (Vanessa Morgan) and Ellis) (Giacomo Gianniotti) head to a dog-show competition after one of the judges is murdered. Ellis is more of a cat person, anyway, moving his feline friend Marc in with Max (Vanessa Morgan) and Ricky (Fletcher Donovan) while his boat is being repaired.
- Abbott Elementary (8:30/7:30c, ABC): When Janine’s (Quinta Brunson) optimistic plan to raise funds during Open House with a car wash dries up, who will come to the rescue?
- Celebrity Jeopardy! (9/8c, ABC): The semifinals begin, with W. Kamau Bell, Margaret Cho and Jackie Tohn in the first round.
- Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney (10 pm/ET, streaming on Netflix): Cult director John Waters visits the offbeat talk show, joining guests including comedians Wanda Sykes and Stavros Halkias, Supreme Court lawyer Neal Katyal and music from Daniel Hope with New Century Chamber Orchestra.
- Love on the Spectrum (streaming on Netflix): The third season of the endearing Emmy-winning docuseries introduces new couples and revisits fan favorites as people with autism pursue their romantic aspirations.