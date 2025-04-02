Adam Brody Visits ‘Good Cop,’ Jane Lynch on ‘The Conners,’ Ron Howard on ‘The Studio,’ 30 Years After Oklahoma City Bombing

Vince Valitutti / Future Shack Entertainment

Good Cop/Bad Cop

9/8c

Everybody wants this! Adam Brody, SAG Award-nominated (and Critics Choice Award winning) star of Nobody Wants This, appears with his off-camera wife Leighton Meester on the diverting crime dramedy. As Jeremiah, a shady rodeo doctor, he’s one of several suspects after a champion bull rider is thrown to his death when the rodeo comes to Eden Vale. What seems to be an accident turns out to be murder when it’s discovered the alcohol in his system wasn’t ingested orally. Could Jeremiah be the culprit? Or possibly a rival bull-rider or a vengeful ex-girlfriend? Leave it to mismatched siblings Lou (Meester) and Henry (Luke Cook) to solve the case.

The Conners

8/7c

The sitcom’s final season is packing a lot into each of its few remaining episodes. Emmy-winning Glee alum Jane Lynch guest-stars as a lawyer consulted by Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and Dan (John Goodman) as they pursue a case against Big Pharma in memory of Roseanne. Also dropping by Lanford, or more specifically, the Lobo Lounge: Seth Green as a patron who crosses paths with Darlene (Sara Gilbert). In other Conners news, when the family restaurant is featured in a reality-TV show, Becky (Lecy Goranson) begins to dream of becoming an influencer. Like that ever works out for this family.

The Studio

Ron Howard’s “nicest man in Hollywood” reputation gets a hilarious skewering in this savagely funny show-biz satire, when newly minted studio head Matt (Seth Rogen) is forced to tell the director some bad news — they call it “giving notes” — about the overlong cut of his latest movie. “This is literally your job,” barks marketing barracuda Maya (the sublime Kathryn Hahn) when the buck stops with Matt, because everyone else is loath to confront Howard or his leading man, Anthony Mackie (also enjoying sending up his image). Does anyone have the backbone to deliver the truth? “We are all weak in the face of celebrity,” confesses Matt’s protégée, Quinn (Chase Sui Wonders).

Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America

8/7c

Having revisited tragic events in American history including 9/11 and the JFK assassination, the One Day franchise now provides a moment-by-moment account of the events of April 19, 1995, when a domestic terrorist bombed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, killing 168 people with another 684 injured. Over three hours, first-hand accounts from eyewitnesses and survivors recall the harrowing aftermath of the bombing, including rescue efforts and the manhunt for those responsible.

