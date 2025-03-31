Reba McEntire Opens Up About Her Dramatic Birth Story

Reba McEntire celebrated her 70th birthday on Friday (March 28) and marked the special occasion by sharing the dramatic story of her birth back on March 28, 1955.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, the Queen of Country wrote, “The first thing I thought of this morning was I’m so glad Mama feels better today than she did 70 years ago. I’m also glad she kept me.”

McEntire then revealed how she is “the third of four kids” and how “In March of 1955, Alice was 3 and Pake was almost 2 years old… Being the rowdy mischievous kids they were, they had Mama so tired that when her water broke in the middle of the night, she changed her nightgown and went back to sleep!

The former Voice coach said after “the labor pains got more intense,” her father drove her mom to the hospital. “I was breach so the doctor had to turn me around and get me headed out in the right direction,” McEntire explained. “I was a dry/breach birth with only gas to help Mama get through it.”

“After all that, she kept me,” McEntire added. “So glad she did…”

The singer’s sister Susie was born two and half years later, and McEntire dubbed her and her siblings the “Fearsome Foursome.”

“God blessed me with the best family and the best aunts, uncles, and cousins a kid could ever wish for! And what a life He’s given me,” she continued. “Thank you to everyone who has wished and sang Happy Birthday to me last night and today.”

McEntire concluded, “I love you with all my heart! You have made my life better, more fun and have enriched my life beyond my wildest imagination.”

Fellow celebrities hopped into the comments section to send their well wishes, including McEntire’s close friend and former Reba co-star Melissa Peterman, who wrote, “Happy Birthday GIRRRRRRLLLLL. I am so glad you were born! You have made my love more fun, full of adventures, laughter, music, happiness and friendship. I love you. I hope you are having the best day and I can’t wait to celebrate with you.”

The Voice star Michael Buble wrote, “Happy birthday amiga. Love you.”

“We love u!!! Happy bday muffin xxxx,” added Gwen Stefani.