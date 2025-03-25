Trisha Yearwood & Reba McEntire Get Candid About Their Long-Lasting Friendship

Trisha Yearwood received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday (March 24), and she used the special moment to speak about her close friendship with Reba McEntire.

During her speech, the three-time Grammy winner revealed how McEntire was the first person in the industry to show her kindness, noting a significant act from the Queen of Country at an award show many years ago that touched her heart.

“The first artist that was so kind to me at an award show was Reba McEntire, who just exemplifies friendship and class,” Yearwood said, per People.

“She sent me flowers at my first award show when no one even knew I was in the dressing room and I thought they were from my mom and dad,” she continued. “And then I saw that they were from Reba, and I’m like, ‘Oh okay.’ And I am so blessed that you and I have become more than just colleagues that get to see each other, but friends that get to hang out.”

Yearwood rose to fame with her 1991 debut single “She’s in Love with the Boy” and went on to become one of the best-selling and most popular country artists of all time. She collaborated with McEntire on the 1995 single “On My Own” alongside Linda Davis and Martina McBride.

After talking up her friendship with The Voice coach, Yearwood said there is a “misconception” about women in country music, specifically the idea that they’re all bitter rivals.

“The truth is, we’re all cheering for each other and with each other,” she said. “Just as an example, these girls, from every generation of country music, we’re all for each other.”

McEntire then took to the podium, where she told the audience how she first met Yearwood at the ACM Awards. “I came by and sat with you and your mom… I sat there with you, and I thought, ‘I love her already, she’s sitting with her mom,'” she shared. “Because my mom and I were real close just like you and your mom, and your dry wit sense of humor won my heart.”

She added, “Our friendship throughout the years means the world to me because girls out on the road need a buddy. We are in the country music business where girls stick together, we have fun together, we complain and gripe to each other because you can’t do that with anybody else. Nobody else understands.”

“I love you with all my heart, congratulations,” McEntire concluded.