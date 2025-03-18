‘Ghost Adventures’ Team Investigates ‘Poltergeist’ Movie House in Chilling Season 29 Teaser

Fans waiting on new Ghost Adventures won’t have to wait much longer. TV Insider can exclusively reveal that the hit Discovery Channel series returns April 16 for Season 29. Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley are back venturing into the paranormal world with the premiere episode taking them to the iconic Poltergeist house in Simi Valley, California.

They are the first ones to conduct a paranormal investigation inside the actual house where the horror movie was filmed and explore whether or not the property itself is cursed. The supernatural 1982 movie from Steven Spielberg was a box office smash and turned “They’re here” into two words that sent chills down your spine. The SoCal property in Simi Valley was listed for the first time in 45 years in 2024. The teaser below shared exclusively first with TV Insider gives viewers a look at jaw-dropping footage captured and findings to come.

Bagans told TMZ that the new owner, who hopes to turn the property in to a movie-themed Airbnb, experienced two dizzy spells and other bad feelings like nausea, chills and a “pulling sensation” while in the house. The iconic place already had a haunted history with a previous owner telling Bagans relatives passed away in the home. For the two-hour special episode, the psychic advisor for the film also stops by for a guest appearance. Bagans believes a terrifying relic from the 1982 film could also provide insight into the sinister energy that haunts the suburban California home.

“The investigations this season are iconic, highly charged and very personal,” said Bagans in a statement. “These locations have a dark energy rooted by their deep history – including a place I’ve always dreamed of exploring: the Poltergeist House. Incorporating special guest investigators and new investigative tactics stirred up a frenzy of compelling paranormal activity that we can’t wait to share – including mind-blowing photographic evidence unlike anything we’ve captured before.”

Other explorations to come range from a historic séance at the Winchester Mystery House to summoning Harry Houdini’s spirit, alongside his only known blood relative, on the 100th anniversary of his visit. The guys will perform immersive lockdown investigations at each site using the latest scientific gadgets and technology. They seek to capture physical evidence of the paranormal and a deeper understanding of these supernatural mysteries.

Later this season, the team looks into the infamously haunted Glen Tavern Inn alongside Korn frontman Jonathan Davis. Comedian and paranormal aficionado Matt Rife join in to explore reported hauntings of a legendary bootlegger at a shuttered casino. Then it’s a chilling new investigation inside Bagans’ Haunted Museum where a newly acquired artifact from America’s most prolific serial killer is wreaking havoc throughout the mansion.

The details of the new season come at a challenging time for Goodwin, who filed for divorce to his wife of two years on March 12. Victoria Goodwin was arrested on March 6 in Nevada after allegedly hiring a hitman to kill her husband. She was charged with solicitation to commit murder and conspiring to commit murder. The 32-year-old was being held on $100,000 bail.

Ghost Adventures Season 29 premiere, April 16, 10/9c, Discovery Channel