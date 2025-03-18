‘House of Knives’: Host Scott Conant & Judge Marcus Samuelsson on Culinary Battle For Throne

Game of Thrones meets cooking competition in Food Network’s upcoming new series House of Knives. Premiering March 18, the show brings top contenders into the ultimate chef battleground where they’ll need to stay sharp, on their game and be a little ruthless if they are going to even have a chance of walking away with the $100,000 grand prize and claim to the throne.

The journey to the end won’t be easy as they serve up unique creations hoping to impress esteemed Culinary Council members Judy Joo and Marcus Samuelsson. Host Scott Conant guides the chefs in challenges to earn the distinction of weekly ruler. Over eight episodes those who don’t measure up are banished. This culinary combat leads to the finale on May 6 when the winner will be crowned.

For the premiere, Conant summons six of the world’s most prestigious food masters and tasks them to whip up a dish using a signature ingredient. Who ascends to the top first and who is the first axed? Plus, a culinary legend joins the field to shake things up.

Conant, a successful celebrity chef, restaurateur and cookbook author in his own right, brings impressive credentials to the table. He has been a judge on Chopped since the show’s inception in 2009 and has gone on to helm a plethora of other Food Network staples. Samuelsson has also been an assessor and participant, even winning Top Chef Masters in 2010. Rounding out the panel is Joo, another accomplished multi-hyphenate within the food world with appearances on Korean Food Made Simple and breaking barriers as the first female Iron Chef UK and second globally.

Before the competition heats up, we caught up with Conant and Samuelsson on what makes the show stand out.

What were your first impressions when you heard the concept for the show? It definitely brings that George R. R. Martin vibe.

Scott Conant: The set definitely has that feeling. My initial reaction honestly was I love we weren’t giving these chefs certain things they have to cook. Chefs are left to their own creativity and can cook whatever they want. There is just the initial directive we give them. The first episode is a spice challenge. We give them that avenue to walk down, and within that, they can do anything they want.

Marcus Samuelsson: It’s almost like Food Network had listened to whatever a chef’s dream was. Like as a chef you think, “What if I had great ingredients, a good amount of time and to just be able to cook my food?” Well guess what? House of Knives is that. Now it’s on you chefs. Now it’s on you.

Scott: No more complaining. It’s put up or shut up.

How would you describe the judging?

Marcus: With this show, we think about if the chef executed the dish that she or he wanted. They tell us the narrative for the dish, and we decide if they pulled it off. Then it comes down to technique. Of course, it has to be delicious and aesthetically beautiful. We see if they follow through with their promises. If they are promising risotto, now is it rice on a plate or is it actually risotto? We look at the technique. We look if the execution was done the right way, and then we think about if the chef actually elevated the dish the way they wanted to. Most times on this amazing show the chefs cook even better than what we thought.

Scott: That’s been our experience. You also have to take into consideration that chefs like Marcus and Judy are very well-traveled and bring a tremendous amount of experience behind them. Their opinions on these foods are incredible. Recognizing what flavor profiles were intended to be there based on what that classic dish is. Those are the things only traveled chefs who have a deep understanding of cuisines from different parts of the world. That’s what you’re going to get. I think that is what Marcus and Judy particularly brought to the table during judging. It was fascinating to be a part of that.

Tell me about the field of the competitors. What can we expect from their stories?

Marcus: These are some of the best chefs in the country with very diverse and amazing backgrounds. Whether it was someone like Claudette [Zepeda] from San Diego, but also has a Mexican American background where her food was incredible. Or someone like Martel [Stone], who was cooking a lot with an African and African-American background and also wanted to teach us about the Caribbean. It was also very delicious food. Of course, there was also Chef Shirley [Chung].

Scott: Chef Anne Burrell competed. Chef Jonathan Sawyer really took us by storm. We enjoyed seeing him cook. There are Michelin Star chefs, James Beard Award winners, world-class cuisine, and world-class cooking. We were really taken aback by how good this food was.

Marcus: They also took a risk being part of this. These are chefs, some of them own amazing restaurants and are star chefs within their regions. For them to go out on national TV and do this, they took a risk. I think it was worth it to them.

Scott: This first episode I remember specifically this hot and sour cod that one of the chefs had given us. It wasn’t just how incredible the dish was. It was also the presentation. These different pieces of pottery the chef was using. This is story-telling through food. I think that is what really resonated for both Marcus and Judy…It really is about telling that story. It’s about identifying proper technique, great flavor extraction, and cooking things properly. There are a lot of things clearly, but these are top chefs managing the competition element of it, but also the story-telling to the judges. I feel like with a great meal someone is cooking for you and from the heart, you get to know who that person is by eating that meal.

Marcus: I will say there is a hot and sour cod in Chef Scott’s restaurant. So, you know where it came from [laughs].

What can you tease about the drama that will unfold and twists to come?

Marcus: Well, you know Chef Scott loves his drama. I’m more of the serious one. We have to say Anne Burrell, she was the OG in this. They went after her, but you know what? Chef was so amazing. Anne Burrell cooked some of the best food she ever cooked on TV and showed everyone again and again she is a top chef. It’s all about becoming the ruler because if you don’t become the ruler, you don’t have a chance to win this thing. So, becoming the ruler is key.

How would you say the competition plays out?

Scott: It’s all about strategy. You ask yourself, “Is it the best time for me to go up against the ruler or should I have one of my competitors go after the ruler?” That’s because if you lose against the ruler, you go home. Then you are banished from the arena.

How do you think you’d do in this environment as competitors?

Scott: Let’s just say it’s much easier to be on the other side of things.

You’ve been in the game for so long, especially for you, Scott, on Chopped. What do you make of this explosion of culinary competitions that we’re experiencing now more than ever?

Marcus: Scott, you started before there was color TV, right? I came when cable was coming out, but Scott, how was that?

Scott: Scott, did you just call us old?

I’ll just say experienced.

Scott: You’re confusing me with Chef Geoffrey [Zakarian] I think.

Marcus: Shots fired.

Scott: No, it’s great to see the evolution. I think what we’re seeing is incredible cooking. Probably, since I’d say Iron Chef, there hasn’t been a show like this where chefs can choose all their own ingredients and cook whatever they want. I think that is refreshing for a lot of the chefs to be in that scenario and cooking from the heart.

House of Knives premiere, March 18, 9/8c, Food Network