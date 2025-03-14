Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

Music runs in the family for Lola Sofia Bonfiglio. The aspiring artist has been awarded plenty of opportunities thanks to her famous mom, Carnie Wilson, of the band Wilson Phillips. Not to mention, her grandfather is Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys!

However, breaking into the music industry is no easy feat, and Lola is ready to branch out on her own. The rising star auditioned for Season 23 of American Idol, and her audition is coming up during the March 23 episode.

“Surprise surprise… i auditioned for @americanidol !! tune in on march 23rd to see my results,” she shared on Instagram. Official photos from American Idol also confirmed that Lola’s mom, dad Robert Bonfiglio, and aunt, Wendy Wilson, joined her in front of judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood.

Scroll down to learn more about the Season 23 contestant.

Who is Lola Bonfiglio?

Lola is a musician from Los Angeles, California, according to her Instagram bio. She is pursuing music full-time and often shares videos of her covering songs on her social media pages.

Who are Lola Bonfiglio’s parents?

Lola’s parents are Carnie, a singer, and Rob, a classical harmonica player and musician. The two tied the knot in 2000, welcomed Lola in 2005, and her sister, Luci, in 2009. Both girls inherited their parents’ musical genes, with Lola favoring singing and Luci playing the cello.

“To stand beside Lola and hear that voice, her voice is so beautiful,” Carnie told People in 2024. “She can sing anybody in this family under the table. I can’t get over it. I get emotional when I’m on stage, so I have to look the other way. I can’t look at her because I’ll be like, ‘Holy s***. This is my daughter.’ To hear her sing and the audience being moved by her singing [is] one of the best feelings in my life that I’ve ever felt.”

Carnie is best known for being in Wilson Phillips with Wendy, along with third band member Chynna Phillips. While the group only gets together about once a month for performances these days, Carnie has also developed a passion for baking. She opened Love Bites by Carnie, a bakery in Oregon, in 2017.

Where has Lola Bonfiglio performed?

Being on American Idol won’t be much of a culture shock to Lola, as she’s performed on big stages before. In 2021, she joined Carnie, Wendy, and Brian for a performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. It was the first time that all three generations had performed together before.

“i am so so so excited to finally share that a dream i’ve had since i was very little has come true,” Lola shared on Instagram. “Not only did i get to sing with the absolutely incredible @kellyclarkson , but i was also able to share a really beautiful moment with my mom, aunt, and grandpa singing one of his most special songs ‘God Only Knows.’ I am so grateful to have had this opportunity.”

In 2024, she appeared on the Fox series We Are Family, which features unknown singers taking the stage before being joined by their celebrity family members at the end of the performance. Audience members had to guess who the unknown artist was related to.

“no words for how happy and honored i am to be part of this brand new show on @foxtv with amazing host @anthonyanderson , mama doris, and my mama @carnie68,” Lola gushed. “thank you to everyone who made it such a lovely experience :) it was truly a blast!”

American Idol, Season 23, Sundays, 8/7c, ABC